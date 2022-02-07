Super Quiz: Classic Song Lyrics

1. "It seems we stood and talked like this before. We -------- at each other in the same way then."
2. "When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by if you ----------."
3. "I'll be seeing you in all the old ---------- places."
4. "When you came in sight, I got that old ----------."
5. "We'll go to Coney and eat ---------- on a roll."
6. "It's not the pale moon that excites me, that thrills and delights me. Oh no. It's just the -------- of you."
7. "For nobody else gave me a thrill. With all your --------, I love you still."
8. "And now the purple dusk of ---------- time steals across the meadow of my heart."
9. "This day and age we're living in gives cause for ----------."
ANSWERS:
1. Looked
2. Smile
3. Familiar
4. Feeling
5. Baloney
6. Nearness
7. Faults
8. Twilight
9. Apprehension