The games begin





The Olympic Creed, officially, is as follows: The important thing in life is not the triumph, but the fight; the essential thing is not to have won, but to have fought well.

Kamalturk Yalqun is fighting well. May he continue.

He was one of several young students who carried the Olympic torch to start the Summer Games in Beijing back in 2008. Back then, few Westerners knew what a Uyghur was.

Kamalturk Yalqun is a Uyghur. Since 2008, his people have been rounded up by the bosses in The Party on mainland China and put in re-education camps. The ChiComs call these camps "training programs." Mr. Yalqun is in this country today, and leads protests against Red China and its mass internment camps.

How does a young person from China, whose family has been captured and put behind locked doors, and who once carried the Olympic torch for his home country, react today when he sees the Opening Ceremonies--complete with heads of state and dignitaries from many countries from around the world, even some democratic ones--taking place in Beijing?

"It should be a collective responsibility when such kind of atrocities are happening," he told the American press. "It's heartbreaking for me to see such a cold response from people."

• Remember the term "Chinese Taipei"? If you studied Modern World History 101: 19th and 20th Centuries, you might have come across the term. Or if you happen to watch these Olympics.

For the free Chinese on Taiwan, they must compete under the name "Chinese Taipei." And they can't use their flag. When they win a medal, the Olympics won't play their national anthem. The Red Chinese are already flying sorties over Taiwan. Can you imagine what they'd do if they heard free Chinese music?

• Good luck attending the Olympics. Good luck getting a flight to Red China these days. The Washington Post reports that The Party won't allow regular people to attend the Games. Instead these stadiums and mountains and ice rinks are mostly TV studios that hold these activities and beam them out to the world.

Better to control everything that way. And if there's something The Party enjoys, it's controlling everything.

• Speaking of that, did you hear you can't speak of that? Last month, the deputy director of international relations for the Beijing committee that organized the Games told the media that everybody should just watch their mouths. That is, if an athlete--even from a free country--said something about political issues that offended the ChiComs, the person would be "subject to certain punishment."

It seems unlikely even the bosses in Beijing would detain or otherwise punish an athlete from a free state who said something that offended them; that would just bring more unwanted attention. But . . . .

If you think punishing athletes for speaking their minds, or demanding justice, is beyond those bosses, Google the name "Peng Shuai."

• Speaking of Peng Shuai, and we should more often, her name is so taboo in China that The New York Times reports translators refused to use her name when Western reporters asked Olympic officials about her in a press conference last week.

• Western nations are participating in these Olympics, even though many of them won't send diplomats or high-ranking state figures. It's called a diplomatic boycott. But even though they are sending athletes, there's no reason to be clumsy about it. So ... .

Athletes from the West have been told not to bring their cellphones to the Games. Instead, they are told to pick up "burner" phones for their visit. Because, as Human Rights Watch puts it, Beijing operates an "Orwellian surveillance state." And how.

The ChiComs can get everything off a cell phone wandering around their country. According to an expert quoted in The Daily Mail, the Chinese have experts who can access phone calls, texts, files, photographs, and Internet use, and can mark you if you use naughty words and phrases, such as "Tiananmen Square" or "Uyghur."

The surveillance would not necessarily end after the Games. If you took your cellphone along, the thing might become infected.

• Between the covid-19 bubble, more questions about the origins of the virus, mentions of Peng Shuai, diplomatic boycotts and the like, these Winter Olympics went from being a showcase for The Party to one giant headache. The other day, The Council of Foreign Relations called them "The Games Nobody Wants."

People will still watch for the athletes and national pride. But we all need to keep in mind who's hosting this shindig.

And what those hosts continue to do when the rest of us aren't looking so much.



