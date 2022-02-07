This flu season puzzles scientists

The current flu season has brought case counts comparable to those predating the pandemic, but experts raised the possibility that it has reached its peak.

Levels of influenza-like illness, used as a measure of the respiratory disease's spread, have been on a decline since early January, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's far earlier than the typical peak in February or March.

"If you've seen one flu season and another, each one is distinctive," said William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious-disease expert. "And this one has caught those of us who watch flu very carefully by surprise."

Overall, flu cases for the 2021-22 season appear to be inching back toward pre-pandemic levels, fueled by hot spots like Missouri, New Mexico and North Dakota. The government estimates that after a historically slow season last year, there have been at least 2 million flu cases, 20,000 hospitalizations and about 1,200 deaths from the respiratory virus this season.

An increasingly lax approach to covid-19 measures such as masking, social distancing and hand-washing has allowed the flu to resume its annual pattern of spread around the country, health officials said.

Influenza-like illness -- defined as a fever above 100 degrees with a cough or sore throat -- accounted for 2.8% of hospital visits in the third week in January. That's down from a high 4.8% in the last week of December, but it's still above the national baseline of 2.5% for the season.

"It's still early, and we're not out of the woods," said Kimberlee Wyche Etheridge, a senior vice president of health equity at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. "We have only had a bit of a reprieve."

Now researchers are trying to determine which path the season will take. Flu rates could rise again before the season ends, Schaffner said, especially since the influenza B strain generally arrives later in the year than the A strain that's now dominant in the U.S.

"It could go down and stay down, or you could have another increase with influenza B," Schaffner said.

Some states are still struggling with the flu's spread. In North Dakota, this season's infections through the third week of January had doubled compared with the same period two years ago. Midseason data from the state's Health Department shows more than 8,000 laboratory-confirmed cases this season, about two-thirds of the total for the state's entire 2019-20 season.

In New Mexico, reports of influenza-like illness accounted for about 6.2% of visits to hospitals and clinics for the week ending Jan. 22. That's far above the state's baseline of 3.4% for this season, as well as the average national level of 2.5%.

Those rates are raising the pressure on hospitals in New Mexico, where the omicron variant has driven a surge in covid-19 cases.

"Covid clearly dominates the causes of death and number of cases in New Mexico hospitals, but we have an existing huge fire, and flu adds more fuel to the fire," said Jagdish Khubchandani, a public health professor at New Mexico State University.

New Mexico's Lovelace Health System is one of many health care organizations that's already overwhelmed by omicron and is now struggling with the flu. The network of five hospitals and 24 health clinics has been dealing with labor shortages as some staff members have fallen ill and others have left the state, according to Chief Medical Officer Vesta Sandoval.

Despite the issues, she said, the hospital system has continued to manage.

"Typically our worst flu months for our system kind of historically have always been in January and February," said Sandoval. "I do expect that we probably will still see more cases."

While flu vaccines can greatly reduce the risk of hospitalizations or deaths, immunization rates have slowed in comparison to previous seasons.

The CDC estimated adult flu-shot coverage at about 40% nationally as of Dec. 31. For the 2020-21 season, flu vaccination among adults was about 50%, up about 2 percentage points from the season before.

Experts say vaccine fatigue may play a role in the decline of influenza shots administered. For many, the flu vaccine could represent their fourth shot within a year, after two covid-19 immunizations and a booster.

It's still too early to say how effective vaccines are against the dominant flu strain, according to the CDC. While preliminary data suggests a reduced protection against the circulating H3N2 strain, vaccination is still likely to offer at least a partial shield, including against serious flu illness and death, said Michael Jhung, an epidemiologist with the CDC's Influenza Division.

That lack of certainty is just one of many reasons that experts say this year's flu season has been so difficult to analyze.

"It's very dangerous to try to predict what flu is going to do," Schaffner said.