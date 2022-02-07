Tyson posts first-quarter profit jump

SPRINGDALE — Tyson Foods Inc. on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion, up from $467 million a year ago.

The Springdale-based company said it had profit of $3.07 per share, up from $1.28 a year ago. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $12.93 billion in the period, up from $10.46 billion a year ago.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $49 billion to $51 billion.

Tyson shares rose 10% in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.











