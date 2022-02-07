UAMS rises in national ranking of research spending while UA falls

A 14% increase in research spending boosted the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences seven spots to 130th nationally in an annual National Science Foundation survey of research expenditures by institution.

UAMS saw a rise in its ranking for the second consecutive year, while UA-Fayetteville's ranking slid six spots to 133rd nationally. The latest Higher Education Research and Development survey shows spending in fiscal year 2020.





A strong research program is important for academic health centers such as UAMS in part because innovation "can translate into clinical trials or clinical practices, so they can provide better treatment for the state," said Shuk-Mei Ho, UAMS' top research officer.

Rising research support also helps UAMS in its goal to become a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center and also to bring in top talent, Ho said.

Total research spending at UAMS increased to $174.5 million, up from $153.1 million in fiscal year 2019. UAMS reached its highest ranking since fiscal year 2013, when the institution also ranked 130th.

"That is really a very significant recruitment tool for students and also faculty members," Ho said.

At UA-Fayetteville, total research spending fell by 8% to $165.9 million, and the school's ranking slid for the second-straight year. The university's rank has fallen to its lowest level since fiscal year 2014, when UA-Fayetteville ranked 136th nationally.

John English, UA-Fayetteville's top research officer since November 2020, said there's "some lag effect" in the survey data.

"I know the [grant] awards are going to come on strong," English said, noting recent federally-funded projects at UA-Fayetteville.

Among other projects, English referred to a five-year, $10.8 million National Institutes of Health grant announced last year for researchers led by Kyle Quinn, a UA-Fayetteville associate professor of biomedical engineering, to study cell and tissue metabolism.

With the award, the Arkansas Integrative Metabolic Research Center -- an interdisciplinary effort that also involves UAMS researchers -- became a National Institutes of Health-designated Center of Biomedical Research Excellence.

"We don't see UAMS as our competition, we see them as our collaborators," said English, UA-Fayetteville vice chancellor for research and innovation. His appointment to the position extends through 2022. English previously was UA's engineering dean.

Similarly, Ho said that for UAMS, "it's never a goal for us to compete with any institution in Arkansas."

Ho noted the importance of federal grants for research, which she said can be thought of as "a measure of how competitive a school is at the national level."

At UAMS, federal research spending increased to $70.5 million in fiscal year 2020, up from $63.5 million a year earlier. For UA-Fayetteville, the same category of spending fell to $47.5 million, down from $50.9 million a year earlier.

An example of federal funding to UAMS in fiscal year 2020 is a five-year, $24.2 million award to the UAMS Translational Research Institute.

Ho, who joined UAMS in 2019, explained that work done with this grant involves taking basic science -- such as studying "things in a dish" or perhaps using "a model system, like a mouse" -- and working through the multiple steps required before potential treatments can be tested on people.

"From the bench side to the bedside," Ho said, describing the aims of translational research.

Ho said the UAMS goal of obtaining National Center Institute status for its Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute is growing closer. She said the National Cancer Institute has a "calculator" showing that UAMS' cancer-related research support is about $9.6 million.

To be seriously considered for the NCI-status, "we probably need to hit a little over $10 million, or, to just provide a little bit of cushion, maybe $11 million," Ho said.

But she added that obtaining that designation involves more than simply hitting a research spending target, as UAMS must "demonstrate that we serve the community," among other factors.

"We are absolutely in the right direction to go towards that goal," Ho said.

A 2019 state law, Act 580, sets aside revenue from increased taxes on cigarette paper and certain medical marijuana taxes for a UAMS trust fund supporting efforts to gain the National Cancer Institute designation.

Leslie Taylor, a UAMS spokeswoman, said in an email that the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute "has received more than $50 million in funding from the state of Arkansas and revenue from the medical marijuana tax."

Taylor added that more than $15 million has been raised from donors to support the goal.

The total research expenditures for UA-Fayetteville listed in the national survey include research at the Arkansas Agriculture Experiment Station, a part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

The national survey doesn't break out the agriculture-related research spending, but Mary Hightower, a spokeswoman for the UA System Division of Agriculture, said that in fiscal year 2020 about $69.1 million in research spending could be attributed to the division. Hightower said the Arkansas Agriculture Experiment Station conducts research at various centers and stations across the state.

English said UA-Fayetteville continues to be guided by three signature research areas tied to health, sustainability and data analysis.

The adoption of these signature research areas in 2019 has led to "focused hiring efforts," English said.

Grant support announced in 2020 from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation established the UA-Fayetteville Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, which will involve construction of a new campus facility.

A university spokesman last October said the project had a preliminary budget of $114 million, and it has been described as the most costly academic building in university history.

English said a groundbreaking event is expected to take place in April, with the new building designed to allow for researchers to work together more easily.

"What we want to do as leaders is to facilitate that collaboration," English said.