Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 24

Acambaro

121 N. Thompson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of the inspection. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. The handle of the door of the walk-in cooler is missing the latch. Garbage dumpster was open.

Base Camp Coffee

2850 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Person in charge rinsed out a food container and an employee filled blender pitcher in/from the handwashing sink. Disposable towels are unavailable at handwashing sink in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: The person in charge lacks food manager certification through an accredited program. Person in charge is not sure that a procedure for bodily fluid release cleanup is available. A sheet of corrugated fiberboard is lining one wire storage shelf in small refrigerator located in front preparation area.

Casey's General Store

3531 Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. One shelf surface is covered with cardboard. Interior of prep tables and shelf above prep table pizza are not clean.

Fast Trax

3010 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink has miscellaneous items stored in the basin.

Noncritical violations: None

Firehouse Subs

1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Packaged cookie and brownies for customer self-service do not have a label with list of ingredients.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

La Vega Mexican Food

522 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touch ready-to-eat food with bare hands when she put tomatoes and cheese in gordita and when she cut a burrito. In walk-in cooler, container with raw eggs are stored above a ready-to-eat food (tortilla chips). Salsa, curtido and rice prepared Saturday, more than 24 hours, do not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of the inspection. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Little Caesar's

682 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No hand drying equipment was available at the hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: No information was available for proof of food safety certification for managers. No visible sign of information on how to clean up bodily fluid release events. Food worker is wearing a cloth bracelet with dangles. Some areas of floor and one tile on ceiling lack repair, dough preparation area.

Mi Tienda Express

2270 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw chorizo temping at 70 degrees. Packaged on-site cheese does not have date marked. It was prepared and packaged more than 24 hours ago.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is expired.

Subway Sandwiches

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit by the hot holding unit was holding foods at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No instructions visible on cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Jan. 25

Alebrijes Taqueria

3315 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility has just opened and needs time to take the certified food protection manager course. Hot water in the bathroom is 57 degrees.

Burger King

5486 Sam's Club Lane, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluids release of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Casey's General Store

4052 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No information was posted on cleanup of bodily fluids release events.

Circle K

2808 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Chemical sanitation level is not at the required level of 200ppm.

House of Taste

3290 N. Lee Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several food dispensing utensils in the front food preparation area are stored in a container of unheated water (70 degrees) between uses.

La Petite Academy

3686 Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A stack of single-service bowls and a stack of foam plates removed from packaging are not stored inverted in the dry food storage closet.

Lincoln Elementary School-Aramark

613 County Ave., Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Tator tots were observed at 123 degrees in hot box.

Panera Bread

3638 N. Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a bracelet and another food employee is wearing a wrist watch.

Slim Chickens

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of the inspection.

Sonic

1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Milk at 46 degrees in small refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Freezer has ice buildup.

Subway

1241 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Jalapenos at 44 degrees, chopped lettuce at 46 degrees (cold holding unit).

Noncritical violations: Expired retail food permit. No visible signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events for employees.

Winnie's

810 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Rodent droppings in the closet off the bathroom.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. Cookies, graham cracker pie crust and donuts stored out without covers. Several items in the refrigerator were not date marked. Kolaches were stored in Tupperware containers on shelving with no time documentation at 66 degrees. No written procedures for using time as a public health control. Large amount of recyclables items were stored in the corner of the dish room.

Jan. 26

Fast Trax

1500 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Spray bottle containing chemical solution lacks labeling.

Noncritical violations: A drain plug is not installed in garbage receptacle. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

Messhall 45-Green Submarine

1830 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There is a plastic cup located in one of the handwashing sink basins in the food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks manager food protection certification through an accredited program. One food employee lacks a beard restraint.

Papa John's Pizza

503 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Whipped cream cheese at 59 degrees sitting on counter and ranch dressing dip containers at 69 degrees sitting on counter. Posted permit expired Dec. 31, 2021 and was not posted in customer view.

Slim Chickens Restaurant

5420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: At the time of inspection the sanitation levels, checked with corresponding test strip, was at zero ppm. There were dishes being sanitized in this water sanitation bath and buckets of sanitizer water were remade with the same concentrations.

Noncritical violations: None

Southern Food Company

3575 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Potatoes at 57 degrees taken from the walk-in cooler 3.5 hours earlier. The potatoes were fried the day before and were to be refried.

Noncritical violations: Black debris buildup inside the ice machine. No sanitizer strips to test the strength of the sanitizer in the sanitizer buckets. No heat test strips or a dish temp plate for the bar dishwasher. Posted permit expired on May 30, 2021.

Tacos 4 Life Grill

1572 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink near the drive-thru window lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Taqueria Don Guero

332 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release event.

Whataburger

4172 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager was not able to produce instructions on how to clean up health related events.

World's Best Java & Pies

617 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: It is a new facility, a certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has one year from today to comply.

Jan. 27

Antojitos Mexicanos

601 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release event.

Cheers At The OPO

1 W. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drink cup lacks a lid and is stored on table with exposed food. Handwashing sink in bar area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Noncritical violations: Food employee kitchen manager is wearing two bracelets. Dispensing utensil for brownie mix is stored in a container of unheated water between uses. Bar ice scoop for drinks is stored handle downward in ice bin.

El Gym Food Truck 1

458 Robin Hood Court, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of inspection. No signage or written procedures posted for cleanup of bodily fluid release event.

JJ's Grill

324 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The main hand washing sink does not have soap that is dispensing for use while washing hands. Three warewashing trays for washing wares have a buildup of gray matter on the trays.

Noncritical violations: Alcohol bottles being stored in the ice used for making drinks. The ice shoot in the second ice machine has a buildup of black residues. The rack that is making cheese fries has have a buildup of grease and food residues that are dripping down the rack.

U.S. Pizza Co.

202 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The date marking stickers are left on containers after washing, observed onions stored in walk-in cooler in a container labeled sauce with date of 1/12, limes in container labeled mushrooms with date 1/20.

Noncritical violations: The soda machine rack has rust accumulating on the surface. Ice maker machine has black residue buildup on ice making surface.

Wagon Wheel Country Cafe

4080 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Gravy being held at 118 degrees in hot hold unit, and chicken noodle soup being held at 130 degrees in hot hold unit. Milk and whipped cream being kept at 45 degrees in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Can opener has metal filings and food debris around the blade and gear

Whole Foods Market

3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is a small amount of water pooling on the warewashing area floor located in the back room.

Whole Foods Market Deli-Bakery

3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two food employees in sushi preparation area are wearing wristwatches. Three stacks of single service food containers located on the back storage shelving are not in the original packaging or inverted.

Jan. 28

Chicot Hibachi Express

2155 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identifies that your facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Facility has paid for retail food permit year 2022 and needs to post permit upon receipt.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 25 -- Mrs. Mildred's Kitchen, 4618 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 2055 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Jan. 26 -- Holt Middle School, 2365 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville; Root Elementary School, 1529 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Jan. 27 -- Sonic Drive In, 1306 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Jan. 28 -- Dollar Tree, 3873 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; Leverett Lounge, 737 N. Leverett Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville