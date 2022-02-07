Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Jan. 24
Acambaro
121 N. Thompson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of the inspection. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. The handle of the door of the walk-in cooler is missing the latch. Garbage dumpster was open.
Base Camp Coffee
2850 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Person in charge rinsed out a food container and an employee filled blender pitcher in/from the handwashing sink. Disposable towels are unavailable at handwashing sink in food preparation area.
Noncritical violations: The person in charge lacks food manager certification through an accredited program. Person in charge is not sure that a procedure for bodily fluid release cleanup is available. A sheet of corrugated fiberboard is lining one wire storage shelf in small refrigerator located in front preparation area.
Casey's General Store
3531 Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Observed no signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. One shelf surface is covered with cardboard. Interior of prep tables and shelf above prep table pizza are not clean.
Fast Trax
3010 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Handwashing sink has miscellaneous items stored in the basin.
Noncritical violations: None
Firehouse Subs
1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 2, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Packaged cookie and brownies for customer self-service do not have a label with list of ingredients.
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.
La Vega Mexican Food
522 Holcomb St., Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee touch ready-to-eat food with bare hands when she put tomatoes and cheese in gordita and when she cut a burrito. In walk-in cooler, container with raw eggs are stored above a ready-to-eat food (tortilla chips). Salsa, curtido and rice prepared Saturday, more than 24 hours, do not have a date marked.
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of the inspection. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Current retail food permit is not posted.
Little Caesar's
682 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: No hand drying equipment was available at the hand washing sink.
Noncritical violations: No information was available for proof of food safety certification for managers. No visible sign of information on how to clean up bodily fluid release events. Food worker is wearing a cloth bracelet with dangles. Some areas of floor and one tile on ceiling lack repair, dough preparation area.
Mi Tienda Express
2270 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Raw chorizo temping at 70 degrees. Packaged on-site cheese does not have date marked. It was prepared and packaged more than 24 hours ago.
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is expired.
Subway Sandwiches
2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: The cold holding unit by the hot holding unit was holding foods at 45 degrees.
Noncritical violations: No instructions visible on cleanup of bodily fluid release events.
Jan. 25
Alebrijes Taqueria
3315 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Facility has just opened and needs time to take the certified food protection manager course. Hot water in the bathroom is 57 degrees.
Burger King
5486 Sam's Club Lane, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluids release of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.
Casey's General Store
4052 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No information was posted on cleanup of bodily fluids release events.
Circle K
2808 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Chemical sanitation level is not at the required level of 200ppm.
House of Taste
3290 N. Lee Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Several food dispensing utensils in the front food preparation area are stored in a container of unheated water (70 degrees) between uses.
La Petite Academy
3686 Front St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A stack of single-service bowls and a stack of foam plates removed from packaging are not stored inverted in the dry food storage closet.
Lincoln Elementary School-Aramark
613 County Ave., Lincoln
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Tator tots were observed at 123 degrees in hot box.
Panera Bread
3638 N. Front St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a bracelet and another food employee is wearing a wrist watch.
Slim Chickens
637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of the inspection.
Sonic
1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Milk at 46 degrees in small refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: Freezer has ice buildup.
Subway
1241 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Jalapenos at 44 degrees, chopped lettuce at 46 degrees (cold holding unit).
Noncritical violations: Expired retail food permit. No visible signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events for employees.
Winnie's
810 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln
Critical violations: Rodent droppings in the closet off the bathroom.
Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. Cookies, graham cracker pie crust and donuts stored out without covers. Several items in the refrigerator were not date marked. Kolaches were stored in Tupperware containers on shelving with no time documentation at 66 degrees. No written procedures for using time as a public health control. Large amount of recyclables items were stored in the corner of the dish room.
Jan. 26
Fast Trax
1500 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Spray bottle containing chemical solution lacks labeling.
Noncritical violations: A drain plug is not installed in garbage receptacle. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.
Messhall 45-Green Submarine
1830 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: There is a plastic cup located in one of the handwashing sink basins in the food preparation area.
Noncritical violations: Manager lacks manager food protection certification through an accredited program. One food employee lacks a beard restraint.
Papa John's Pizza
503 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Whipped cream cheese at 59 degrees sitting on counter and ranch dressing dip containers at 69 degrees sitting on counter. Posted permit expired Dec. 31, 2021 and was not posted in customer view.
Slim Chickens Restaurant
5420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: At the time of inspection the sanitation levels, checked with corresponding test strip, was at zero ppm. There were dishes being sanitized in this water sanitation bath and buckets of sanitizer water were remade with the same concentrations.
Noncritical violations: None
Southern Food Company
3575 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Potatoes at 57 degrees taken from the walk-in cooler 3.5 hours earlier. The potatoes were fried the day before and were to be refried.
Noncritical violations: Black debris buildup inside the ice machine. No sanitizer strips to test the strength of the sanitizer in the sanitizer buckets. No heat test strips or a dish temp plate for the bar dishwasher. Posted permit expired on May 30, 2021.
Tacos 4 Life Grill
1572 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink near the drive-thru window lacks employee handwashing notice posted.
Taqueria Don Guero
332 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release event.
Whataburger
4172 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Manager was not able to produce instructions on how to clean up health related events.
World's Best Java & Pies
617 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: It is a new facility, a certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has one year from today to comply.
Jan. 27
Antojitos Mexicanos
601 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release event.
Cheers At The OPO
1 W. Center St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Food employee drink cup lacks a lid and is stored on table with exposed food. Handwashing sink in bar area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.
Noncritical violations: Food employee kitchen manager is wearing two bracelets. Dispensing utensil for brownie mix is stored in a container of unheated water between uses. Bar ice scoop for drinks is stored handle downward in ice bin.
El Gym Food Truck 1
458 Robin Hood Court, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of inspection. No signage or written procedures posted for cleanup of bodily fluid release event.
JJ's Grill
324 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: The main hand washing sink does not have soap that is dispensing for use while washing hands. Three warewashing trays for washing wares have a buildup of gray matter on the trays.
Noncritical violations: Alcohol bottles being stored in the ice used for making drinks. The ice shoot in the second ice machine has a buildup of black residues. The rack that is making cheese fries has have a buildup of grease and food residues that are dripping down the rack.
U.S. Pizza Co.
202 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: The date marking stickers are left on containers after washing, observed onions stored in walk-in cooler in a container labeled sauce with date of 1/12, limes in container labeled mushrooms with date 1/20.
Noncritical violations: The soda machine rack has rust accumulating on the surface. Ice maker machine has black residue buildup on ice making surface.
Wagon Wheel Country Cafe
4080 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Gravy being held at 118 degrees in hot hold unit, and chicken noodle soup being held at 130 degrees in hot hold unit. Milk and whipped cream being kept at 45 degrees in refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Can opener has metal filings and food debris around the blade and gear
Whole Foods Market
3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: There is a small amount of water pooling on the warewashing area floor located in the back room.
Whole Foods Market Deli-Bakery
3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Two food employees in sushi preparation area are wearing wristwatches. Three stacks of single service food containers located on the back storage shelving are not in the original packaging or inverted.
Jan. 28
Chicot Hibachi Express
2155 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identifies that your facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Facility has paid for retail food permit year 2022 and needs to post permit upon receipt.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Jan. 25 -- Mrs. Mildred's Kitchen, 4618 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 2055 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Jan. 26 -- Holt Middle School, 2365 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville; Root Elementary School, 1529 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Jan. 27 -- Sonic Drive In, 1306 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Jan. 28 -- Dollar Tree, 3873 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; Leverett Lounge, 737 N. Leverett Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville