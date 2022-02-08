2 districts end edicts on masks at school

Two of the state's largest school districts ended mask requirements Monday, effective immediately, after a decrease in their local covid-19 cases.

The Bryant School Board decided Monday evening in a special session that, in addition to ending the mask mandate, its school district will no longer conduct contact tracing or require quarantining for students who have been exposed to a case of covid-19.

The Fort Smith School Board voted along the same lines Monday evening.

With 13,839 students, the Fort Smith district is the seventh-largest in the state. The Bryant district, which has 9,214 students, is 12th-largest. The state has 261 school districts or charter school systems.

The two districts are among several around the state that are changing their covid-19 protocols as numbers go down. Others are planning to consider changes in the coming days or weeks.

Bryant's School Board repealed an earlier decision that required masks based on Arkansas Center for Health Improvement data.

Masks are no longer required, but they are recommended, according to the policy adopted by the Bryant board Monday. Protocols for covid-19 cases will remain the same in Bryant: If a student tests positive, then that student will be required to stay home for five days from the onset of symptoms.

"The district's goal has been to keep students in school since the pandemic began," the Bryant district said in a statement after the meeting. "Previous decisions on masks were based on quarantine guidelines that stated individuals had to quarantine if they were identified as a close contact and not wearing a mask.

"To keep quarantine numbers down and students in school, the ACHI color coding system was implemented to determine when masks would be required. When numbers were low, masks were optional (as evident from October through December). When community spread was high, such as after Christmas break, masks were required to keep quarantine numbers down. Quarantine is no longer required; therefore, masks are optional."

In Fort Smith, the School Board approved removing the district's 30-day mask mandate.

The Fort Smith School Board enacted the mandate Jan. 10, which means it would have automatically expired at the end of the school day on Wednesday. Superintendent Terry Morawski was allowed to remove the mask mandate before then if Sebastian County had fewer than 49 covid-19 cases per 10,000 residents for a 14-day period.

"Additionally, in a press conference last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced it would no longer be a requirement for schools to contact-trace," Morawski said. "Previous requirements related to contact tracing and quarantining of those students and staff led to incredible disruption in our schools. With this new flexibility, we're able to eliminate contact tracing in our schools whether or not we have a mask requirement."