Amazon raising cap on base salary

Amazon is more than doubling the maximum base salary it pays employees, raising it to $350,000 from $160,000, the company told employees Monday.

"This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market, and in doing a thorough analysis of various options, weighing the economics of our business and the need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent, we decided to make meaningfully bigger increases to our compensation levels than we do in a typical year," the company said in a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

Amazon also said it is increasing the compensation ranges for most jobs globally and that it is changing the timing of stock awards to align with promotions.

Big employers have been struggling to hire and retain the people they need. Media reports indicate the company has seen a significant turnover rate, with a record 50 vice presidents departing last year.

Amazon's salary increase was reported earlier by Insider.

The increase in salaries coincides with heavy spending on the company's logistics operation, including a hiring binge for its warehouses. The company reported a strong fourth quarter on Thursday, when it also announced it was increasing the price of an annual Prime membership by $20, to $139.