Arkansas beats No. 1 Auburn in OT

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas beat No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime Tuesday to snap the Tigers’ 19-game winning streak.

JD Notae scored 28 points to lead the Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 SEC). Notae made 1 of 2 free throws with 13 seconds remaining to put Arkansas ahead by two scores.

Auburn guard Wendell Green missed a three-pointer in the closing seconds and thousands of fans poured onto the floor to celebrate the Razorbacks’ ninth straight win. It was Arkansas’ first-ever win over a No. 1 team in Fayetteville.

The win came nearly 38 years to the day of Arkansas’ last over a top-ranked team. The Razorbacks defeated No. 1 North Carolina 65-64 on Feb. 12, 1984, in Pine Bluff.

Auburn (22-2) was the first No. 1 team to ever play in the 28-year-old Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks made 11 of 14 free throws in overtime and 26 of 32 overall. Arkansas’ final 11 points came at the line.

Notae hit a three-pointer with 3:06 remaining in overtime to put the Razorbacks ahead 69-68.

Dylan Cardwell scored on the Tigers’ ensuing possession to give Auburn a 70-69 lead, but Arkansas took the lead for good when Jaylin Williams made a pair of free throws with 1:52 to play.

Williams scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Razorbacks despite playing most of the game in foul trouble.

A key moment came with 1:03 left in overtime when Auburn 7-1 freshman Walker Kessler fouled out. Kessler had 16 points, 19 rebounds and 7 blocks.

The Tigers out-rebounded Arkansas 60-42, including 24-11 on the offensive glass. That helped the Tigers get back into the game after Arkansas took a 12-point first-half advantage. Auburn had 11 of its 22 second-chance points in the first half.

The Razorbacks led 28-25 at halftime despite going more than eight minutes without a field goal to end the half.

The teams traded blows in the final minute of regulation. After Notae made two free throws to tie the game 64-64 with 54 seconds remaining, Green’s layup put the Tigers ahead 66-64 with 42 seconds to play.

Arkansas tied the game again when Notae drove into the lane and dished to Williams for a contested layup with 23 seconds left. Green missed a three-point attempt just before the buzzer.

Jabari Smith scored 20 points to lead the Tigers. Green added 19.

Au’Diese Toney scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis scored 10 points off the bench.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Saturday at Alabama.