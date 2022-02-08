Arkansas covid hospitalizations drop by a record 118; decline in new cases continues

Arkansas on Tuesday posted its largest drop in a single day in the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 as the state's new case numbers also continued to decline.

The number hospitalized fell by 118, to 1,359, bringing the total below its previous peaks of 1,459 last summer and 1,371 in January 2021.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 28, to 9,895.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson once again pointed to downward trends in the percentage of the state’s coronavirus tests that are positive and in the total number of cases that are considered active, representing people who have tested positive and have not recovered or died.

"Our positivity rate and active cases continue to decline," Hutchinson said.

"Hospitalizations are over 20% lower than one week ago. We still have a long way to go, but we’re coming off the omicron peak well."

The drop in the number hospitalized was the eighth daily decline in a row and the first one since the start of the pandemic that exceeded 100.

Previously the largest drop was 86 on Jan. 20, 2021.

During the current wave of infections from the omicron variant, the total number hospitalized reached all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26.

Since then, it has fallen every day except one.

The state's count of cases rose Tuesday by 2,965, which was smaller by more than 1,600 than the increase the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,377, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 30.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases that were considered active fell by 2,736, to 30,302, the smallest number since Jan. 3.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by 22, to 196, the first time it had been below 200 since Jan. 23.

The number in intensive care fell by 18, to 414, its lowest level since Jan. 20.

Both numbers had already been below the peaks they reached last summer and winter.

The number on ventilators peaked at 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care peaked at 458 last winter and 558 in the summer.