Arkansas officials: Vaccine still best step for fighting covid





The covid-19 vaccine was once again a topic of discussion among legislators as some of the state's health officials touted it as the best solution for fighting the disease whose Arkansas death toll is expected to hit 10,000 over the next few days.

Officials from various agencies met Monday morning with the House and Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committees to discuss the covid-19 pandemic and its vaccines and treatments.

Health Secretary Jose Romero told the committees that Arkansas was likely to pass a grave milestone in the coming days.

"If you look at our death rate over the last week, we have hovered around 20 to 30 deaths a day," he said. "We are seeing the delayed consequences of our infection. Unfortunately, we are going to top 10,000 deaths in a state that has plenty of vaccines."

Romero began the meeting by touting the effectiveness of the vaccine, saying it helps prevent severe illness and death in many cases. He also mentioned the need for a booster to combat the omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of covid-19 in the state.

Romero said the state has three vaccines being offered, with the primary two being Pfizer and Moderna. He said these vaccines have all been based on the original strain or an isolate of covid-19.

"They still retain some immunity against the current variant, but as we have now learned that a booster dose is needed for the variant," Romero said.





Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, asked who determines if the vaccine has adverse affects and if there was a way for people to report it.

Romero said the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is how these type of situations are tracked and that health care providers and patients can report it to the system.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health, told the committee there have been 473 serious events reported in Arkansas when it comes to the vaccine; 3,777 nonserious events; and 95 deaths of vaccinated individuals, bringing the total to 4,345. However, she said that doesn't mean all of these cases were vaccine caused.

Romero said the medical community is still learning how to use this vaccine to fight covid-19.

"It will most likely be a three-dose vaccine and there are vaccines like that. The anti-cancer vaccine requires three doses," he said. "I think in the future we will see a redefining of how to use this vaccine."

Legislators asked if the vaccine that has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration went through the same time frame as any other project.

"This was an accelerated development project, but this vaccine has been scrutinized more than any other in its past and is closely monitored by everyone," Romero said.

Romero told the committee the covid-19 vaccine is no different than any other vaccine.

"We have used passive immunization for decades," he said. "Tetanus is an example. It's a technique that has been used for a long time."

Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, mentioned how the lack of trust in the medical field and the government over the years has affected pandemic response and spoke to concerns about potential heart problems such as myocarditis.

Romero said the No. 1 cause of myocarditis right now is covid-19 and the vaccine shouldn't be the concern when it comes to that side effect.

"You are more likely to get hit by lightning than get myocarditis from the vaccine," he said.

Clark also asked if omicron, which is not considered as severe as other strains, should be considered the deadliest since the rate of spread was higher.

"On a social basis, yes, it can be considered the deadliest since more people got infected," Romero said.

Hammer asked if there was a way to separate those who died from covid from those who died with covid, but it wasn't the primary cause of death.

Romero said the current guidelines are if covid is listed on the death certificate then it's classified as a covid death.

Legislators also asked about whether local doctors' opinions are being used to treat covid-19 or if all direction is coming from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Romero said local medical opinions are taken into account, but the guidelines are from the CDC and the FDA.

COVID TREATMENTS

Legislators also discussed multiple covid-19 treatments.

According to the Health Department, there are three options: monoclonal antibodies infusion therapies, oral antivirals and pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Monoclonal antibodies infusion therapies are used for treating covid-19 to prevent hospitalization and lessen symptom severity. These are antibodies similar to the ones a body would naturally make in response to an infection.

Sotrovimab is the current monoclonal antibody that is being distributed across the state.

Oral antiviral treatments are for the treatment of mild-to-moderate covid-19 in adults. The two options right now in the state are Molnupiravir and Paxlovid.

"We have a larger supply of this than therapeutics," Romero said. "Once an individual has been diagnosed we can use this to prevent death and hospitalization."

Pre-exposure treatments are for those not infected with covid-19 with moderate to severe immune compromise or for those where vaccination is not available due to a history of severe adverse reactions to vaccine components. The main treatment that is available in the state is Evusheld.

"The number of therapeutic doses we have in the state is very limited," Romero said. "There is not enough to go around. You don't always get therapeutic treatment even when you are positive."

A chart given to committee members showed that, while oral antivirals were the most widely distributed option in the state, there were several counties that had no distribution options.

Only 740 Paxlovid treatments kits were available with 320 of them going to Walmart and 220 to the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network.

Molnupiravir has a supply of 2,940 with 1,200 going to Walmart and 1,000 to the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, with the remaining 740 being distributed to administration sites, hospitals and long-term-care facilities.

There are a total of 117 antiviral sites with allocations occurring biweekly.

Distribution sites providing treatment such as Sotrovimab and Evusheld were even smaller with only a dozen or fewer counties having that treatment option.

Romero said also a number of monoclonal antibodies have been removed from the market because they were not effective against the current omicron variant.

Legislators asked why not try some of the other forms of monoclonal antibodies since it wasn't known if every covid case was a result of omicron.

"Because that engenders false hope in the patient," Romero said. "Also if it's charged with Medicaid reimbursement, then it can be considered fraud since you aren't using the right therapy."

Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, asked if this meant all other variants of covid had been defeated.

"No, but over 97% of cases are omicron," Romero said.

John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said even when all these treatment options become available to all 750 pharmacies around the state, offering them might not be viable.

"Insurance won't pay for some of these treatments," he said. "The dispensing fee for Paxlovid and Molnupiravir is currently zero dollars."

Romero said the best form of preventive treatment when it comes to covid-19 is still the vaccine.

Legislators also asked Romero about the effectiveness of the lockdown and mentioned Arkansas' attempt at a partial lockdown during the start of the pandemic.

Romero said research shows short-term lockdowns have been shown to not have been effective but long-term lockdowns helped reduce the spread of the virus.

"To answer your question, no, the short-term lockdowns like the one in Arkansas were not effective," he said. "It initally slowed, but it wasn't long enough."

No action was taken during the meeting and the committee didn't allow public comments.







