De Queen, circa 1915: The small town in southwestern Arkansas was unusual in that it had a sturdy brick hospital at Second Street and De Queen Avenue at a time when a day's admission would have cost less than $5. Later the building became the offices of the Dierks Lumber Co., with the Otasco store in the left portion. The building burned down about 20 years ago.

