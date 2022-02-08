Auburn stays in top spot

Auburn keeps finding ways to win -- even sometimes in tougher-than-expected games -- to maintain its hold on No. 1 in the The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

Bruce Pearl's Tigers haven't lost since November and are firmly locked into the top spot after earning 48 of 61 first-place votes in Monday's poll. That came after a narrow road win against a six-win Georgia team over the weekend, which came less than two weeks after a one-point escape against a nine-win Missouri team.

Still, Auburn (22-1) has won 19 consecutive games since losing in double overtime to Connecticut in November, including all 10 of its SEC games. The Tigers visit Arkansas today at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

"We're 22-1 for a reason," said Wendell Green Jr., who had a tiebreaking layup late to beat Georgia. "We've got winners. We believe we can win against any team in the country. We've got big-time players that's going to make big-time plays."

Auburn is part of a select group of teams that rank highly on both ends of the court in KenPom's national statistics. The Tigers rank 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency (116.5 points per 100 possessions) and 14th in defensive efficiency (90.1), joining No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Houston and No. 7 Duke as the only teams ranked in the top 15 of both categories entering the week.

"I believe we're becoming a great team," guard K.D. Johnson said, "and we're comfortable with any situation."

Mark Few's Bulldogs earned the other 13 first-place votes and have sat at No. 2 throughout Auburn's three-week stay at the top. Gonzaga has won 12 consecutive since falling to Alabama in early December.

Purdue climbed a spot to No. 3, followed by Arizona in the Wildcats' second stint inside the top five this season. Kentucky and Houston were next.

Duke rose two spots to No. 7 after a lopsided win at rival North Carolina in retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's final visit to Chapel Hill, followed by Kansas, Texas Tech and reigning national champion Baylor to round out the top 10.

The Red Raiders made their first appearance inside the top 10 under first-year coach Mark Adams, who took over when Chris Beard left for Texas. Texas Tech jumped five spots after beating the Longhorns and West Virginia last week.

Providence rose four spots to No. 11, its highest perch since the 2015-16 season when the Friars spent 12 weeks in the AP Top 25, peaking at No. 8 in January. Ed Cooley's program has won seven consecutive games for its first 20-2 start since the 1972-73 season and its first-ever 10-1 start in Big East play.

Marquette had the biggest jump, rising six spots to No. 18 under first-year coach Shaka Smart after beating Villanova. No. 13 Illinois matched Texas Tech's climb by rising five spots after beating Wisconsin.

In all, 10 teams moved up from last week's rankings.

No. 12 UCLA had the week's big tumble, falling nine spots after losses to Arizona and a seven-win Arizona State team -- the latter coming in triple overtime. This is the first time the Bruins, a Final Four team from last year and the preseason No. 2 selection, has fallen outside the top 10.

No. 22 Saint Mary's and No. 23 Murray State were the week's new additions. The Gaels' poll appearance is their first since early in the 2019-20 season. The Racers, with former Little Rock Christian star Justice Hill averaging 13.8 points per game, are in the poll for the first time since spending a week at No. 25 in March 2015.

Iowa State (No. 20) and LSU (No. 25) fell out from last week's rankings.

AP TOP 25 WOMEN

Florida enters at No. 19

Florida Coach Kelly Rae Finley has the Gators playing their best basketball in years, with wins over four ranked teams in their past five games.

Buoyed by that success, the Gators jumped into The Associated Press women's basketball poll at No. 19 on Monday, the team's first ranking since 2016.

"Proud of our girls' effort and buy-in," Finley said. "They are an extremely fun team to coach. I am very blessed as a coach to have a group of young women who want to learn."

Florida knocked off then-No. 7 Tennessee and 14th-ranked Georgia last week. Those wins closed out a stretch of five straight games against ranked SEC foes. The Gators' only loss in that span was to No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 30.

The Gamecocks remained the top team in the poll this week and were a unanimous choice from the 30-member national media panel. South Carolina was followed by Stanford, Louisville, Michigan and North Carolina State.

Florida (17-6) has beaten five ranked opponents for the first time since the 2005-06 season. The Gators beat Kentucky and LSU to begin their tough five-game stretch and topped then-No. 25 Texas A&M earlier this season.

The Gators were ranked for the first five weeks of the 2016-17 season before falling out on Dec. 12.

Arizona was No. 6 in the poll, followed by Indiana, UConn, Iowa State and Baylor.