Beekman, Virginia stun Duke on road

DURHAM, N.C. -- Reece Beekman has a knack for connecting on big shots and he did it again Monday night on another big stage for Virginia.

Beekman hit a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left and the Cavaliers knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68.

"Another big shot, and I hit it," Beekman said.

Beekman's three-pointer over Duke's Paolo Banchero was just the second made three-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers. And five of Beekman's seven points came in the last two minutes.

"We don't have a nickname for Reece," teammate Jayden Gardner said. "He just shows up and performs."

Beekman also drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Syracuse in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament -- the final game the Cavaliers won last season, meaning he's connected on winning three-pointers in two of the team's last 16 wins dating to last season.

Gardner scored 17 points, redshirt sophomore Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points -- many coming on a variety of dunks -- and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 ACC) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke (19-4, 9-3), which had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation three-point attempt hit only the side of the backboard to end the game.

"You don't come to Duke to not play tough games," Williams said. "We weren't able to close it out."

Before the last sequence, Beekman made a backcourt steal and basket to knot the score but failed to complete the three-point play. Then Keels put Duke back on top with two free throws with 1:26 left.

Virginia's Kihei Clark had a look at an open three-point attempt, but it bounced off with about a minute left. Another Duke turnover came before Gardner missed.

But Clark forced held ball, resulting in Virginia 's possession with 7.2 seconds to play.

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said there was a defensive breakdown off the inbounds pass, with Clark delivering his game-high ninth assist.

"The end of the game, that wasn't complicated," Krzyzewski said.

Virginia led 34-29 at halftime, aided by a 15-3 stretch that began around the midway mark of the half.

A pair of 3-pointers from reserve Bates Jones helped the Blue Devils stay in range after the Cavaliers built a 32-20 edge. Still, Duke was stuck with its largest halftime deficit of the season.

NO. 4 ARIZONA 91, ARIZONA STATE 79

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points and No. 4 Arizona pulled away in the second half against rival Arizona State.

Arizona (20-2, 10-1 Pac-12) has won four games in a row and nine of its last 10. The Wildcats swept the regular-season series with their in-state rival after their 67-56 win at home on Jan. 29.

Arizona got big minutes from bench players Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson. Ballo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Larsson added 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.

Jay Heath and Marreon Jackson led Arizona State (7-14, 3-8) with 16 points each.

NO. 20 TEXAS 79, NO. 8 KANSAS 76

AUSTIN, Texas -- Timmy Allen scored 24 points and his long jumper from just beyond the free throw line with 21 seconds left put No. 20 Texas ahead before Marcus Carr's free throws sealed a win over No. 8 Kansas.

Texas, one of the best defensive teams in the country, had to withstand a blistering shooting half from the top-scoring team in the Big 12.

Kansas led 76-72 before the Longhorns' Tre Mitchell, who had missed all five of his three-point attempts, banked one in to get the Longhorns within one. Kansas then turned it over when Ochai Agbaji's lob to David McCormack bounced off the front of the rim.

Allen's jumper put Texas ahead before Carr's steal and free throws with 6 seconds left sealed the victory, Texas' third in a row over the Jayhawks. Texas swept Kansas in the regular season last season.

Mitchell scored 17 and Carr finished with 10 points for the Longhorns (18-6, 7-4 Big 12).

Jalen Wilson scored 18 to lead the Jayhawks (19-4, 8-2), who still remain in first place in the Big 12.

SEC/TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 14 LSU 68, OLE MISS 64

OXFORD, Miss. -- Khayla Pointer had a triple-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Faustine Aifuwa added a double-double as LSU held off a late rally by Ole Miss.

Aifuwa had 20 points and 14 rebounds. for the Tigers (19-4, 7-3 SEC). Alexis Morris added 17 points.

Angel Baker scored 20 points off the bench for Mississippi (18-5, 6-4). Shakira Austin scored 11 points, Lashonda Monk had 10, and Madison Scott added 15 rebounds.

In other Top 25 women's games Monday, Diamond Johnson scored 12 points and fifth-ranked North Carolina State (21-3, 12-1 ACC) defeated No. 11 Georgia Tech (18-5, 9-3) 59-48 in Raleigh, N.C. ... Taylor Mikesell made six three-pointers and scored 26 points as No. 21 Ohio State (17-4, 9-3 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers (7-17, 0-12) 61-57 in Columbus, Ohio.