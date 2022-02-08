Calendar2 02-08-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

TOPPS to give away food, supplies

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food boxes at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 in a drive-thru method. The distribution will also include mental health information and covid-19 supplies such as masks, disinfectant sprays, and hand sanitizers, according to a spokesman. Food and supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Details: (870) 850-6011.

UAPB to hold Landowner Outreach Meeting

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program will host a virtual landowner outreach meeting from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 via Zoom. The meeting will cover the ins and outs of estate planning and is intended for small and socially disadvantaged farmers, forest landowners and rural homeowners, according to a news release. The meeting's Zoom link is https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/87629929170. People can also contact Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at leek@uapb.edu or (870) 575-7225 to have the link sent to their email address.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8

Ivy Center announces Zoom meetings

The Ivy Center for Education will hold online workshops. According to a news release, seventh-12th graders and their parents may attend these sessions via Zoom: Tuesday, Feb. 8 -- 6-7 p.m. Future Engineers Workshop with Sederick Rice, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Feb. 10 -- 6-8 p.m. ACT Boot Camp with Charity Smith Allen, educator. Feb. 15 -- 6-7 p.m. Black History Program with Michaela Howard, educator. Feb. 22 -- 6-7:30 p.m. Black History Quiz Bowl Competition; prizes will be awarded to winners. For more information and the Zoom link, send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com or visit the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page, Instagram page or website.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

SEARK board to meet

The Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 9 at Training Rooms 1-2. Also, a small reception will be held after the meeting to recognize outgoing Trustee Paul Bennett, according to a news release. The agenda includes personnel actions, finance reports, mask mandate, president's report and enrollment update.

Covid-19 vaccines available at UAPB

Pfizer covid-19 vaccines will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The free shots will be given at the Stem Building, 1530 L.A. Davis Drive, according to a news release. Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the vaccine. Those who are 12 years and older are eligible. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to the release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Feb. 10

NAACP Branch to meet

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. Participants must have the Zoom link to join the meeting. Participants may send an email to pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the link, according to a news release. Members may also sign up to attend the Arkansas State NAACP Conference Bi-Monthly meeting on Feb. 19.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets soup fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor is having its annual SOUPer Bowl fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. There will be many soups, chowders, and chilis available, according to a news release. Regular soups are $12 a quart and specialty seafood, gumbos and chowders are $18 a quart. This is a covid-safe event and people are asked to wear masks to enter the church. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor's Facebook page at N2NJeffCo.

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 10 at the new Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release. Representatives from the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will be available to consult with veterans. Veterans will also be able to receive free consultations on a variety of civil legal issues, including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits, and criminal record sealing. Veterans may also contact the Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS) Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. A mask or face covering is required at the clinic. Social distancing guidelines are followed. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

City to hold talks on parks

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a listening forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to share their ideas for improving city parks, facilities, and recreational programs, including youth programs to help reduce crime. Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented, according to a news release.

Through Thursday, Feb. 10

NAACP seeks students for academic contests

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP will hold its ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics) competitions in March. ACT-SO is a yearlong achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and achievement among African American high school students. The application deadline is Feb. 10, according to a news release. The categories for competition are: STEM, Performing Arts, Humanities, Visual Arts, and Business. Contact Maryann Lee at (870) 718-5330 to receive an application or pick up an application at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, at 212 W. Barraque St., in downtown Pine Bluff.

Friday, Feb. 11

ART WORKS presents UAPB music students, concert

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas rescheduled ART WORKS Presents: Sound of the Pride for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS, 627 S. Main St. The event is open to ages 16 and older. Admission is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Studio will perform a "tiny desk" style concert with instructor Damen Tolbert as host. The event is a preview of their fundraiser series benefitting UAPB's Sound Recording and Technology Department. Community members are invited to show off their vocal skills in an open-mic setting.

Jefferson County cotton meeting set

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will conduct the cotton production meeting beginning at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Delta Rivers Nature Center in Regional Park. The speakers will be Bill Robertson, Extension cotton agronomist; Nick Bateman, Extension entomologist; and Tom Barber, Extension weed scientist, according to a news release. A meal will be provided following the last speaker. Details: Kurt Beaty, county extension agent, (870) 534-1033.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Pilgrim church opens pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 12 in a drive-through setting. State ID's are required to receive one box per family, according to a news release. Food will be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and pop their trunks. The event is sponsored by the church's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. To help support this ministry, people may mail their financial donations to: St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or send donations electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. People may also contact Pearl Matlock by email at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor.

ASC hosts Papier Mâché event on FunDay

Participants can sculpt and paint unique bowls using paper, glue and water through papier mâché during Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This event is free. Details: www.asc701.org.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 12

ASC sets auditions for 'The Outsiders'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for "The Outsiders" Feb. 12-13 at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the main building, 701 S. Main St. Auditions are by appointment only. In "The Outsiders," a teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers, are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. ASC invites ages 12 and older to sign up. For more information and register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performancs are scheduled for April 15-17, and April 22-24. Script selections will be available during the audition. To request a selection ahead of time, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Through Tuesday, Feb. 15

New deadline set on 1890 Scholars program

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program has been extended to Feb. 15, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students at historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Bell said. During the summer months while in college, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided. To learn more about eligibility and to access the application packet, visit https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Blue & You accepts grant applications

Schools, universities, government agencies and nonprofit groups around the state could receive funds to further their work. The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting applications for mini grants. Agencies can request up to $2,000. The foundation is updating the mini grant program to focus on supporting organizations battling food insecurity, implementing public health initiatives in schools or needing emergency response equipment, according to a news release. Applications for 2022 grants should be submitted to the Blue and You Foundation by Feb. 15. To submit an application or for details visit https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Jefferson County crop production meeting set

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a row crop production meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the waterfront building in Regional Park, according to a news release. The speakers will be Jason Kelley, Extension agronomist-wheat and feed grains; Jeremy Ross, Extension agronomist-soybeans; Jarrod Hardke, Extension rice agronomist; Tommy Butts, Extension weed scientist; and Nick Bateman, Extension entomologist. A meal will be provided following the last speaker, sponsored by Simmons Bank. Details: Kurt Beaty, county extension agent, (870) 534-1033.

Friday, Feb. 18

Watercolor and Wine Workshop set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host painter and graphic designer Greta Kresse in a workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Kresse will introduce participants 21 and older to watercolors. Patrons can learn to focus on color relationships, light, composition, and form using reference materials to create visually compelling imagery. Complimentary wine, beer, and nonaclcoholic beverages will be available during the workshop at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. No experience is necessary. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes. Details: ASC Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle at rdaigle@asc701.org or call (870) 395-7059.

Saturday, Feb. 19

ASC sets Yoga in The Loft with Florence Love

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites participants to exercise and relax with Florence Love from 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 19 during Yoga in the Loft. Love is a certified yoga instructor who will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise, followed by a wind-down guided meditation session. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. ASC will hold the program in the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623. S. Main St. The cost is with a pay-what-you-can at the door; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. People should sign up at asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. Class size is limited. Masks are required. Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Monday, Feb. 21

Candidate announcements accepted

The Commercial is accepting free candidate announcements until Feb. 21, the day before the filing period begins. Those who have already announced won't be able to make another free announcement. Announcements may be emailed to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. After the filing period starts, candidates may purchase space in the advertising department to run their announcements. For election dates, visit the Secretary of State's website.

Through Thursday, Feb. 24

Small Works open at SAU

The 2022 Small Works on Paper traveling artist exhibition will be open at Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia in the Brinson Art Galleryuntil Feb. 24. The display features 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to an Arkansas Arts Council news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Mayor, senator honorees at Black History event

The seventh annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month will include Mayor Shirley M. Washington and state Sen. Stephanie Flowers among honorees. Jason Irby, an author and Wabbaseka native, will present the celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center at Little Rock, according to a news release. Washington and Flowers will be among six honorees of the 2022 Legend Among Us award. Covid protocols will be observed. Details: Jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.

Through Monday, Feb. 28

Arsenal to conduct

prescribed burns

The Arkansas Forestry Division will be conducting multiple prescribed and controlled burns at the Pine Bluff Arsenal now until the end of February, depending on the weather. The local community should not be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from the Arsenal, according to a news release. All controlled burns will be conducted by specially-trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations, according to the release.

Through Tuesday, March 1

Virtual Beginning Farmer Classes set

The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food (CAFF) will present a new round of Beginning Farmer Classes virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 1. Class times are 6-8:30 p.m. Each course costs $10 and will be presented via Zoom. The classes were redesigned to highlight the practices of successful farmers and offer learning activities with information from local service providers and regional farmers, according to a news release. CAFF is a center of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. To register, visit https://farmandfoodsystem.uada.edu/classes/.

Thursday, March 3

ASC to host artist reception

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is featuring Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on racism. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Friday, March 4

Zeta Phi Beta seeks scholarship applicants

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. seeks applicants for two scholarships. The sorority will provide a $1,000 to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College, according to a news release. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com and/or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 4. Details: Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle'

exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection

exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Monday, March 7

Mayor to give state of city address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the annual State of the City after the Pine Bluff City Council meeting on March 7 which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend to learn about the city's accomplishments in 2021 and its goals for 2022. Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, March 7

SEA concert group hosts Little Mermaid

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Thursday, March 10

Chamber reschedules

annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its annual dinner to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The date was changed from Feb. 3 due to concerns over increased covid-19 cases, according to the Chamber newsletter. Former White Hall Bulldog football Coach Bobby Bolding will be the special guest speaker. Tickets are $60 each. The Chamber is still selling sponsorships for this event. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Tuesday, March 15

Free health screening set

A free community-wide health screening will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, according to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, one of the sponsors. Screenings will be conducted for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. A non-invasive blood test will also be done for the prostate specific antigen (PSA). Program partners include the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), according to the news release.

Friday, March 25

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until 11:30 a.m. March 25 at the Embassy Suites at Little Rock. The change was made because of the increase in covid-19 cases, according to a news release. Those set for induction are retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co.; and Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years. For tickets or details visit https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/

Friday, April 8

Alphas to host fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) will hold the annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala at 7:06 p.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The original date was changed from Feb. 11, a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the date changed, the ticket prices will remain the same: individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Through Saturday, April 30

ASC to exhibit PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will feature Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building, Feb. 3 through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, according to a news release. Patrons can join ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan for an Inside the Arts studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at facebook.com/asc701/. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, May 19

Waterfowler Hall of Fame reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Underway

Inside dining set at

Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.