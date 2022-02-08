Camden EHC sends donations to Center

Hope of the Delta Center is benefiting from donations of the Camden Road Extension Homemakers Club of Jefferson County. The club made donations as their annual community service project, according to a news release.

EHC members Vicky Inich and Karen Gray recently delivered clothes, diapers, homemade blankets, and a check for The Mommy Store at the center.

The Mommy Store is a place for new moms to shop after they earn "Mommy Bucks" by attending parenting meetings, doing homework and other projects.

The Hope of the Delta Center offers free pregnancy testing, free ultrasounds, and free pregnancy counseling, according to the news release.

Camden Road EHC meets the third Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. People who are interested in joining the club may call Vicky Inich at (512) 567-6442 or Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent at Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, at (870) 534-1033 or email mkizer@uada.edu.

