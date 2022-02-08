Clinton National Airport to hire outside firm to review hiring, HR practices

The law firm for Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, citing a conflict, has withdrawn from reviewing the airport's hiring practices and associated human resources policies that was precipitated by allegations that staff filled an open supervisory position with a white candidate although a Black candidate was initially scored as more qualified.

At a hastily arranged special meeting of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on Tuesday, the commission also voted to amend the contract with the Little Rock law firm of Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus to remove the roles of the airport executive director and deputy executive director in seeking a special counsel to conduct the review.

Under the one-time arrangement, lawyers with the Gunter firm will work with the commission's personnel committee to secure the outside counsel.

The review was spurred by allegations from the airport's operations director, Charles E. Jones, who was fired in December because Bryan Malinowski, the airport's executive director, said their management styles weren't "in sync."

Malinowski also has said race wasn't a factor in the decision to fill the supervisory position.