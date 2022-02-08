Court dismisses mask-optional order's challenge

The Virginia Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by parents in Chesapeake challenging Gov. Glenn Youngkin's contentious mask-optional executive order -- but the dismissal came on highly technical, procedural grounds and did not touch the merits of the case, leaving open questions about the order's legality.

Also Monday, a judge in Loudoun County ruled that the Republican governor and attorney general can join a different lawsuit, filed by a set of parents in that county's school district, alleging the school board is violating the law by refusing to comply with Youngkin's mask-optional order.

The rulings came shortly after Youngkin's order was put on hold in at least seven Virginia school districts by an Arlington judge who delivered an opinion last week as part of another lawsuit -- this one filed by the seven school boards for those districts and seeking to reverse the governor's mask-optional policy.

The order will remain on hold, allowing for mask mandates in those seven districts until that case is decided. It is unclear whether the hold applies to all districts statewide, and the judge had not yet clarified the situation.

All this means the thorny legal tangle surrounding Youngkin's mask policy is only likely to thicken, experts said.

The seven justices on the state Supreme Court dismissed the Chesapeake parents' suit early Monday, saying it is impossible to grant the relief the plaintiffs had asked for -- writs of mandamus and prohibition that would have prevented Youngkin and the Chesapeake School Board from declaring masks optional in school -- because such writs were not applicable or issuable in this case.

But the justices took pains to say they were not ruling on the legality or viability of Youngkin's mask-optional order.

"By this dismissal," they wrote in a footnote, "we offer no opinion on the legality of EO 2 [Youngkin's order] or any other issue pertaining to petitioners' claims."

The Chesapeake School Board is following Youngkin's order and has made masks optional.

The Youngkin administration celebrated the ruling Monday, with Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares saying in a statement that it was "a victory for Virginia families."

Youngkin said in a statement that he was pleased by the dismissal.

"We will continue to protect the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their child's health, education, upbringing, and care," he said.

The attorney for the parents said in a statement that -- as the seven justices had declared in their footnote -- the court's ruling was clearly not meant to decide the legality of the mask-optional order.

"So while the [Supreme Court of Virginia] has rejected the Chesapeake parents' case on procedural grounds," attorney Kevin Martingayle wrote, "it has not decided whether EO2 is legal. This is far from over."

Legal experts essentially agreed with Martingayle. Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said the court's ruling is "completely procedural," declaring only that the legal remedies sought by the Chesapeake parents cannot be given on technical grounds.

Youngkin announced his mask-optional order last month on his first day in office. It is designed to give parents the choice whether to mask their children in school and is in keeping with Youngkin's campaign promise to grant parents greater say over what and how their children learn in schools.

Almost immediately, the order prompted lawsuits in state and district courts.

ILLINOIS APPEALS RULING

In Illinois, meanwhile, the state attorney general Monday appealed a judge's ruling that invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker's requirement that masks be worn in schools.

Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul asked the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield for an emergency halt to a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate.

"Absent a stay, students, teachers, and other school employees will be further exposed to COVID-19, leading to additional and likely widespread transmission within schools and in the broader community, increased hospitalizations and deaths, and school staff shortages requiring full remote learning or even school closures," the appeal says.

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday ruled that the Democratic governor had overstepped his authority in an emergency order issued in the fall that has required students and staff to wear face coverings. She nixed other orders too, including one mandating vaccinations for school employees.

She agreed with the plaintiffs that students may not be excluded from school for health reasons without family consent or a public health quarantine order.

At a news conference Monday, Pritzker said the ruling was "out of step with the vast majority of legal analysis."

"Most importantly, it constrains the ability of the named school districts to maintain safe in-person learning requirements," Pritzker said. "The judge's decision cultivates chaos for parents, families, teachers and school administrators. ... Wearing masks has never been about what was required by the governor or any other authority. Masks, for most people anyway, have been about doing what's right."

Grischow's ruling on the mask mandate affected more than 150 school districts, prompting varied reactions. At least two -- St. Charles Community Unit School District 303 and Geneva Community Unit School District 304 -- reacted with an emergency closure Monday. Chicago Public Schools, meanwhile, said it would continue to enforce its mask mandate.

Springfield School District 186 said it was "encouraging" students and staff to wear masks "until a more definitive ruling and additional guidance are brought forth."

Chicago Public Schools maintains the ruling does not affect the district from exercising its authority to continue covid-19 safety protocols, including requiring masks in classrooms. Also, the nation's third-largest school district negotiated a safety plan with the Chicago Teachers Union in January, which requires the district to provide KN95 masks to students and teachers.

The rules "have allowed us to provide a safe in-person learning environment for students and staff, and we will not jeopardize the progress we have made in protecting our school communities during this pandemic," district CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement to the community.

Elgin School District U46 said it was keeping its mask mandate but exempting students and teachers who signed on to the litigation.

"We are getting so close with our ever-declining cases to returning to a sense of normalcy, which likely will include a movement toward masks being optional," Superintendent Tony Sanders said in a statement. "I am asking that we continue to support the safety of our students and our staff by wearing masks for now."

Information for this article was contributed by Hannah Natanson and Justin Jouvenal of The Washington Post and John O'Conor of The Associated Press.