Crappie 101 remote class set

Crappie fishing is a year-long hobby for many anglers, but the sport really springs into action in March as water temperature picks up and fish move out of the depths to easier areas to fish. Now is the time for beginners interested in learning about crappie to take an informal class.

Thanks to Zoom video-conferencing, that class will come to you, wherever you are, today from 6 to 7 p.m. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's fishing education team and special guests will hold a discussion via Zoom on where to fish for crappie, the baits to use and special riggings that employ crappie biology.

The educators will also provide key information new crappie anglers will need when it's time to get out on the water.

The instruction is free, but registration is required for the class. Go to https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/176974, and participants will receive a link to the program after registering.