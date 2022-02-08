Marriage Licenses

John Jensen, 28, of Little Rock and Catherine Lee, 25, of Conway.

Michael Brooks, 29, of Bryant and Claire Adney, 26, of Little Rock.

Angelica Rylie, 34, of North Little Rock and Rashaad Scott, 25, of Little Rock.

Aimee Donahue, 52, and Richard Munnerlyn, 56, both of Sherwood.

Tavarshia Hampton, 27, and D'Angelo Adams, 25, both of Sherwood.

Tashonda Holland, 38, and Tiffany Evans, 38, both of Jacksonville.

Keandra McLemore, 34, of Little Rock and Charity Shephard, 32, of Conway.

Joseph Bosley, 37, and Tiffany-Marie Yanez-Garcia, 30, both of Little Rock.

Samantha Witt, 35, and Felesha Green, 40, both of Alexander.

Jacob Carter, 23, and Jessica Gregg, 22, both of Little Rock.

Tarah Trammell, 35, and Brandon Green, 34, both of Bryant.

Madison Johnson, 23, and Auston Lister, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Justin Reddig, 26, and Jessica Coleman, 25, both of Maumelle.

Eric Elmore, 35, and Brandy Butters, 24, both of Little Rock.

Prashanth Damalcheruvu, 32, Anvitha Ankireddypalli, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Eva McClure, 27, and Drake Wilson, 27, both of Sherwood.

Amatoritsero Edah, 29, and Amanda Owens, 27, both of Little Rock.

Dashawn Butler, 49, and Ebony Morgan, 43, both of Mabelvale.

Divorces

FILED

22-363. Kayla Simbler v. David Simbler.

22-364. Jasmine Washington v. Dexter Washington.

22-365. Anyseian Siegman v. Shawn Siegman.

22-366. Amber Hoppe v. Justin Hoppe.

22-368. Angela Flournoy v. William Flourney III.

22-369. Chad Ausbrooks v. Megan Ausbrooks.

22-371. Keisha Bell v. Clinton Bell.

22-373. Judy Miller v. Haywood Miller.

22-374. Michael Anderson v. Amanda Anderson.

22-377. Adam Fleetwood v. Andrea Fleetwood.

22-378. Silvia Month v. Francisco Pedro.

22-379. Lakesha Young v. Eric Young.

GRANTED

20-2734. John Goss v. Deshantra Singleton-Goss.

20-3489. Gladys Miller v. Vester Miller.

20-3651. Roddeum Pumphrey v. Kiera Pumphrey.

21-380. Raven Lawson v. Billy Ray Lawson.

21-492. Jeffrey Small v. Melanie Small.

21-1554. Samantha Guthrie v. Henry Hutcherson Sr.

21-2129. Charles Gosvener v. Elizabeth Gosvener.

21-2850. Sophy Uy v. Chetra Yok.

21-3911. Adam Dickens v. Candice Davis.

21-4031. James Warren v. Charollette Warren.

21-4245. Shemlica Bolton v. Tyrone Jackson.