'Disney on Ice' to 'Dream Big' in mid-April at North Little Rock Arena

Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Tiana, Anna, Elsa, Belle and Genie lead the cast of Disney characters as “Disney on Ice Presents Dream Big” hits the ice in mid-April at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 14-15; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. April 16; and 3 p.m. April 17.

Tickets — $22-$72 (plus service charges), with $17 select opening-night seats — go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com. There is an eight-ticket limit. More information is available at disneyonice.com/dream-big/little-rock-ar-simmons-bank-arena.