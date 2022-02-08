Flanigan adjusting in return

FAYETTEVILLE -- Auburn guard Allen Flanigan has returned to the starting lineup for the No. 1-ranked Tigers after being sidelined for nearly four months after undergoing surgery on his right Achilles tendon in early September.

Flanigan, a 6-6 junior from Little Rock Parkview, is averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 24.6 minutes in 11 games going into Auburn's matchup tonight against the University of Arkansas in Walton Arena.

"He's every day getting more and more comfortable, but he's still not back to last season's form yet," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "It just continues to take time. But we're better with him on the floor and he provides me with great versatility as an offensive play-caller to put him in ball screens, get him downhill and let him be a playmaker.

"It's another offensive weapon that the opponent has to account for. And when he's healthy, he's as good of a defensive big guard as there is. That's coming."

Flanigan's stats are down from last season when he averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

"I asked Al to do everything," Pearl said. "Now, two things have happened. One, a freshman and four transfers have really provided great talent and depth to our roster, and then Allen misses three months with an Achilles injury that required surgery."

The Tigers' impact newcomers are 6-10 freshman Jabari Smith along with 7-1 sophomore Walker Kessler (a transfer from North Carolina), sophomore guards K.D. Johnson (Georgia) and Wendell Green (Eastern Kentucky) and senior guard Zep Jasper (College of Charleston).

In SEC games, Flanigan is averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes.

"He's got great size and great versatility," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "They'll put him in some pick-and-roll actions as a ball-handler.

"Now he's playing with a lot of really good players, so his role has changed based on the dynamics of their roster. But I think he's a great talent because he can do so many different things. His versatility really impressed me ... His ability to play anywhere from the 1 to the 4 spot."

Last time vs. Auburn

Arkansas is 33-7 since rallying from a 19-point deficit in the first half to beat Auburn 75-73 in Walton Arena last season.

"We had just gotten pounded against LSU and it became even worse in Tuscaloosa," Musselman said of road losses to LSU 92-76 and Alabama 90-59. "Then we played a home game and we're down 19. That was the defining moment for our team last year. At halftime [it] was, how are we going to respond?'

"Because it was not looking good after losing two games the way that we had at LSU and at Alabama, then having Auburn come in here and just hand it to us in the first half and dominate the game in every which way."

Coming back against Auburn was the start of a 15-2 closing run by the Razorbacks last season that included their first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance since 1995.

"I thought the resolve and the fight our guys showed that game for the last 20 minutes really set the tone for where we were going to go the rest of the year," Musselman said. "Which obviously we were one of the final eight teams left."

Arkansas, 18-5 this season, is 19-3 against conference opponents since beating Auburn, including 1-1 in last season's SEC Tournament.

Georgia on their mind

During Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl's media video conference on Monday, he made sure to mention that last week Arkansas won 99-73 at Georgia and the Tigers needed a last-second basket to beat the struggling Bulldogs 74-72 at Stegeman Coliseum.

"I'm sure Auburn is going to approach our game differently than they approached the Georgia game," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said.

Moore off the bench

Auburn forward Chris Moore, a 6-6 sophomore from West Memphis, is averaging 2.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 9.1 rebounds in 18 games off the bench.