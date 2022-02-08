Follow live: Razorbacks host No. 1 Auburn

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Notae enters play tonight tied with Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. for the SEC scoring lead at 18.7 points per game. He also has a slight lead over Kennedy Chandler of Tennessee in steals per game (2.4).

The guard is the only player in the league inside the top 15 in scoring, assists, steals and defensive rebounds. Notae has led Arkansas in scoring and assists five times during the eight-game win streak.

Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and has 24 assists in the last 11 games. He has 19 blocks and 21 steals in that span, as well.

In his most recent game against Auburn last season, Williams finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal in a 75-73 win. He has finished with at least eight rebounds in the last 10 games.

Umude has hit 40.5% of his 37 three-point attempts in SEC games.

Arkansas ranks No. 1 in SEC games in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions. Kentucky is No. 2 at 94.7.

Auburn’s starters: Wendell Green, KD Johnson, Allen Flanigan, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

The Tigers, winners of 19 consecutive games, are No. 1 in the country for the third straight week. They have not lost since Nov. 24.

Green was named SEC player of the week on Monday after averaging 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in a win over Alabama and win at Georgia in which he hit the game-winner in the final seconds.

Green is No. 4 in SEC-only games in shot rate (29.4%) and No. 5 in assist rate (34.3%), per KenPom.

Smith and Kessler make up arguably the best frontcourt duo in the country. They average 26.1 points and 14.1 rebounds per game in conference play, and Kessler leads the league with 4.2 blocks per game. Alabama’s Charles Bediako is second at 1.6.

Kessler owns the nation’s top block percentage, according to KenPom, at 19.0%, and has rejected 16 shots in the last three games. Smith puts up a team-best 15.3 points per game.

Johnson, a Georgia transfer, has scored at least 12 points in nine straight games, including 23 against Florida and 20 last Saturday against the Bulldogs. He is shooting 35.4% from three in SEC games.

Auburn is the No. 1 shot-blocking team in the SEC, swatting 24.2% of opponents’ two-point attempts. Conference teams have shot 44.0% against the Tigers inside the arc, per KenPom.

Tigers guard Zep Jasper is not available tonight, according to Auburn's radio team.