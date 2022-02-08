Former Arkansas lawmaker becomes 5th Democrat to announce bid for governor

A self-described conservative Democrat and bridge builder, former state Rep. Jay Martin of North Little Rock on Tuesday announced his bid for governor this year.

Martin, a 52-year-old attorney, becomes the fifth Democrat to announce his or her intention to run for governor this year. He served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2003 until 2007 and made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 2006.

"I am pro-life and I valued all life from conception to death," he said in a news release. "I support the Second Amendment, the Constitution and all the enumerated rights in the Bill of Rights.

"And although my beliefs put me at odds with some of my colleagues, I was able to form the first-ever bipartisan committee of Democrats and Republicans who worked on important legislation."

The four other announced Democratic candidates are former Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub executive director Chris Jones, businesswoman Supha Xayprasith-Mays, businessman James Russell III and educator Anthony Bland Sr. They each reside in Little Rock.

The other announced candidates for governor are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Little Rock and Libertarian candidate Ricky Harrington Jr.

The filing period for state and federal candidates runs from Feb. 22-March 1. The primary election is May 24. The general election is Nov. 8.