Go Forward cash ekes past council's 5-4 vote

The Pine Bluff City Council barely approved a resolution in a three-hour meeting, giving Go Forward Pine Bluff money it had requested for a variety of projects.

Four council members supported the resolution to fully fund Go Forward while four opposed the plan. Mayor Shirley Washington broke the tie with a vote for the resolution.

The first resolution was to appropriate $3 million from the revenue generated by the 2017 five-eighths cent sales tax to be used toward infrastructure and soft costs that will facilitate a $14 million multi-family subdivision; $2 million for construction and soft costs of a downtown plaza expansion; $850,000 for the construction of a go-kart track located at 2100 East Harding; $400,000 to be used to facilitate neighborhood enhancements where existing homes will be renovated and new homes constructed on vacant lots; and $421,000 for demolition, stabilization, retrofitting and maintaining buildings owned by the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency.

"A couple of months ago we put legislation on the table that said when they got ready for a project they would bring in the plan," said Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who added that what the council had received was a blanket request. "They are asking for $3 million ... on a multi-family subdivision. It would have been nice if they said they'd secured investors to build the apartment complex."

No supporting documents were presented to the council to support the resolution before the city council meeting, causing Whitfield to complain about a lack of information and transparency, and he questioned how some of the initiatives would be beneficial for the citizens.

Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley said he asked for a committee meeting last week but to no avail. Watley presented supporting documents to the city council at Monday night's meeting saying they were the same documents he would have handed out at a committee meeting.

The documents included the 2022 project timeline, a letter of intent from a developer and architecture agreements. For many of the projects, Watley said, the developers will also be the ones to maintain and operate the facility, such as those who are behind the go-kart track.

Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Chandra Griffin said she received a verbal confirmation from a developer who is ready to move forward with seeking financing, but because a URA meeting had not been held since December, much of what was presented had not gone before her board.

"All we are doing is allotting the funds that are potentially needed," she said. "Until we actually get hardcore numbers and contracts, we won't know the exact amount."

Watley said a letter of intent from the developer requests the $3 million as well as gives a description on how the funds will be used. He also told the council the projects will total about $19 million, requiring additional funding from the private sector.

Council member Bruce Lockett said that, in a previous resolution passed by the council regarding investment of tax dollars for longer than a year, the council needs to see a fiscal impact statement on the investment.

"It's easy to buy the land and develop a go-kart track, but how are you going to maintain a go-kart track for 3, 5 10, years?" he asked. "It has got to be something that is written in stone, and you can't look us in the eye and say just trust us with these millions of dollars."

According to Watley, these projects do not fall under the guidelines of that resolution because they are a 1-year investment and private entities would maintain the projects.

Council members Lockett, Whitfield, Steven Mays and Glen Brown Sr. voted against the resolution. Voting for the resolution were council members Lloyd Holcomb Jr., Joni Alexander, Steven Shaner and Glen Brown Jr.

The second resolution was to transfer two parcels owned by the city of Pine Bluff to the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency for the construction of residential housing.

According to the resolution the city has owned the parcels since 2004 and 2006.

Lockett and Whitfield abstained from voting while Brown Sr. voted no.

The resolution passed.