DEAR HELOISE: Harriet from Mesa, Ariz., inquired about how to be sure charitable donations will be utilized in the best way. The suggestion to check online for the facts is primary.

Another way to be sure your money is used where you wish is to donate locally. Most local organizations direct funds to the actual needs of your community. Frequently, they are run by volunteers with only one or two paid employees.

If your interest is helping abandoned pets, check your county humane society; women and children in need might be assisted by a local church group or community services organization; civic organizations (Lions, Elks, Moose) frequently sponsor local improvements, holiday toy collections, home improvements such as wheelchair ramps for homes, etc.; veterans organizations offer senior day programs, transportation to medical appointments and homeless assistance.

These organizations also can be checked out for fiscal responsibility; they must file reports of activity with the IRS. When sending money to an organization, be sure that your check is made out to the program you want to support. If it is made to a church or civic club, make a note on the memo line naming the specific program.

I much prefer making my donations directly to local organizations and projects. Do research early in the year to plan year-end giving that will benefit your community. It is unfortunate, but many large organizations direct more than half the funds they collect to "operations" and not the cause you hope to support. Many thanks for all your help and hints.

-- Terrie Sautter,

Dundee, N.Y.

DEAR READER: Thank you for sharing all this good information, because donating to local charities is important for your community.

DEAR HELOISE: I was reading your column this morning, and the question from Jim Dowdy in Bel Air caught my attention. He asked about keeping brown sugar soft. You answered using a slice of bread or apple in the brown sugar.

I have tried these methods and they are pretty good, but I found an even better method. I put in a few marshmallows -- regular or large size, not miniatures. They work amazingly. And they last for months. About twice a year I change them out. I can't remember where I heard about this trick, but it really works.

-- Lorrie McLaughlin,

Spokane, Wash.

DEAR HELOISE: Reading today's paper, you suggested to a writer how to dry her roses. Many years ago, I wanted to save a beautiful bouquet from my husband. So I took them out of the water and tied them using a rubber band. Then I took a large brown grocery bag, cut a hole in the middle of the bottom, and hung the bouquet upside down in the bag to dry and help preserve the color. The drier they are, the better before putting in the bag.

It can take four to six weeks. After which, she can store or place in a vase with dried baby's breath, or she could go to a local craft store to find other fillers to add to her roses. I had that arrangement for many years. Thank you for your daily column. I have used many of your suggestions.

-- Sarah M., Lady Lake, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: A lot of merchandise is mailed in sturdy, pliable plastic envelopes. When I have to return an item, I turn the envelope inside out. Then I have a fresh, recycled envelope that already fits the size of the item. I seal the envelope with package tape.

-- Virginia M., Odenton, Md.

