Recruits, signees react to Arkansas' win over No. 1 Auburn

Arkansas signees and prospects were impressed after the Razorbacks defeated No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena.

Below are messages from recruits following the game:

Layden Blocker, PG, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy

“I think it was a good win for them to beat the number 1 team in the country. Both Arkansas and Auburn played well and they both played hard. I just think Arkansas locked in and executed well on both sides which led them to the win.”

*Barry Dunning, SF, Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen

“Great win. The Hogs played their hearts out and played as one unit and gave all they have. Showed they deserve to be in the conversation as one of the top teams in the nation. Also the Razorback fans were incredible! No place like Bud Walton Arena. Go Hogs.”

*Joseph Pinion, G, Morrilton

“Everyone else feels like it’s an upset, I just feel like the better team won.”

*Derrian Ford, G, Magnolia

“Arkansas is the only way for me. I love the fan support. I’m so excited for next year. This just makes me try to improve my game so much. God gets all the glory.”

*Jordan Walsh, SF, Branson (Mo.) Link Academy

"We made a statement this game and did what we were supposed to do. Great game. I'm so excited for my teammates there."

KJ Lewis, G, El Paso (Texas) Chapin

"Big win. Just shows what that team is capable of."

*- Denotes player has signed with Arkansas