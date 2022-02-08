



Happy birthday (Feb. 8): Structures of beauty are manifest in your world, though not by coincidence. There's study and experimentation that goes into this. Projects that make your day-to-day life more lovely will also bring you unexpected new income. But the best part will be the friends you meet along the way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Maybe you could have chosen another path, but the one you picked brought you here, which is exactly where you need to be. This idea helps you relax, and relaxation inspires your best work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People are cheering you on: friends, family, strangers ... most anyone you share your journey with, really. People get the feeling that when you win, they'll win.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have objectivity, wisdom, emotional intelligence and a talent for gentle communication. This skill set will be put to work today, to the benefit of many.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Because you're always changing, growing and immersing yourself in the world, one of the easiest things to forget is who you are. Write 10 things you like about yourself and put it in your wallet; this is more valuable than money.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Even though there's no particular reason to expect something good to happen, you believe your ship is about to come in, and your intuition is right, as usual.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some people forgive and forget, but you may find it's better to process what happened so you can frame the events that ultimately contribute to your success story.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Most people are too focused on themselves to give you the praise and encouragement you so deserve now. Imagine what they would they say if they were more perceptive and tuned in to you, then say it to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Like tastefully arranged furniture in a handsome room, your daily activities are both worthy unto themselves and contributing to the overall harmony of the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you're helping others, usually it means you are making excellent use of your time. Check your mood, though. If it's less than sunny, the best use of your time is to give more to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your friendships need some love and attention. It's the extra bits of kindness that will make a difference. Your connections will take you to interesting places. First, grease the wheels.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The world will slow down, giving you room to think. Actually, this pace change occurred precisely because you needed to think. You're more in control of the world's tempo than you know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When you love a process, the results of that process don't matter as much as enjoying the action of it. What would you commit to even if you knew it wouldn't bring you success in the end?

MARS AND URANUS SING EARTHLY HARMONIES

Relationships can fracture over years and heal in a moment and vice versa. You only have control over your side … if you even have that. So much happens on unconscious levels. The important thing is to not give up. Keep the sweet intentions flowing. As Mars and Uranus harmonize, every act of goodwill counts toward peace.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Please tell me why my sister’s cheating habits are such a big thing with me? My birthday is (10/22/1963) and hers is (3/2/1968.)”

A: Your sister’s behavior offends everything you value as a Libra: harmony, partnership, the golden rule and justice. And here’s what really drives you mad: She seems to find love so easily and then squanders it away. You work at relationships, while she’s careless and takes more than her share. On a deeper level, it gets even more interesting … I believe that her behavior haunts you because you are afraid the same tendencies lie in you! With the moon in pleasure-seeking Sagittarius and Venus and Mars in secretive Scorpio, you’re afraid that if given the same opportunities for thrilling, elicit adventure, you would go for it. This time next month — March 5 to be exact — something you’ve worked hard to create finally comes to fruition. You simply won’t have time to worry about your sister’s habits. Bless your little Pisces sibling and send her on her way.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of revolution, secret power and rebellion. That last bit is what makes the iconic Aquarian actor James Dean such a fitting poster child for the sign. Though his life and career were cut short, this “Rebel without a Cause” was the embodiment of his generation, rejecting the mores of earlier generations and striking out to find a purpose of his own.



