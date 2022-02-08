IRS to switch identifying methods

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service plans to stop using facial recognition software to identify taxpayers accessing their accounts on the agency's website amid concerns over privacy and data security.

The decision comes as the IRS is coping with a daunting tax season, faced with backlogs of old tax returns, staffing shortages and additional complexity related to paying stimulus and child tax credits. Now, amid those challenges, the agency must change how it verifies the identity of taxpayers.

The IRS said Monday that it would "transition away" from using a third-party service for facial recognition to help authenticate people creating new online accounts. The transition will occur over the coming weeks to prevent additional disruptions to the tax-filing season, which runs through April 18.

At the center of the controversy is ID.me, an identity verification company that was awarded an $86 million contract by the Treasury Department last year to make taxpayer accounts more secure at a time when data leaks have been a growing concern. But the service, which requires taxpayers to take video selfies as part of the verification process, frustrated taxpayers and sparked concern that the tax collection agency could not be trusted with even more sensitive data.

"The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised," said Charles Rettig, the agency commissioner. "Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition."

The IRS is developing another authentication process that does not involve facial recognition and is working with other agencies to develop tools to protect taxpayer data. The agency said the change would not affect taxpayers' ability to file their returns.

A group of Republican senators expressed alarm last week in a letter to Rettig, questioning the use of the software, which they described as "intrusive."

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, expressed similar concerns in a letter to Rettig on Monday.

"I have long argued that Americans should not have to sacrifice their privacy for security," Wyden said. "The government can treat Americans with respect and dignity while protecting against fraud and identity theft.

ID.me did not address the matter directly Monday, but it appeared to defend itself on Twitter.

"Facial recognition is just one of the components we use to follow the federal standards," the company said. "Without it, the identity thieves behind these masks would be much more successful."