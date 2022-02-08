Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board approves 2022-23 school year raises

The School Board for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District on Monday approved across-the-board pay increases for employees, including teachers, for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent Jeremy Owoh said the beginning teacher salary in the district will be increased by 4%, as will all other steps on the salary schedule.

"Our educators deserve it," Owoh told the board, adding that his goal is to offer the highest salaries in the area, in part to aid the district's recruitment and retention of teachers.

The beginning salary for a teacher with a bachelor's degree and no experience will increase from $39,500 this current school year to $41,080 in the coming school year.

A first-year teacher this year who remains with the district next year will be paid $41,652 as a teacher with a bachelor's degree and a year of experience. That's an increase of $2,152 or 5.4%.

The salary for a starting teacher with a master's degree in the 4,000-student Jacksonville system will go from $42,400 this school year to $44,096.

The top salary in the district will go from $59,000 this school year to $61,360 in the coming year for teachers with at least 28 years of experience and a master's degree plus 10 additional credit hours.

Owoh told the board that the state's Teacher Salary Equalization Fund is assisting the district in its efforts to raise educator salaries.

Act 679 of 2021 created the Teacher Salary Equalization Fund to raise average teacher salaries statewide by providing money to those school districts that have an average teacher salary below the state average.