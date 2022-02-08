Fair is fair for all

Are we really fair to each other? I don't think we can be fair, only try to be.

Consider our diversity in demographics and variations in backgrounds, circumstances, perceptions, problems, etc. How does one prioritize in addressing needs, for example? Is being gunned down in the street worse than suicide from despair, death from addiction, starvation or bad luck? No. A premature death is devastating and feels the same irrespective of our differences. But we tend to be like little chicks in the nest clamoring for the same worm, all feeling most deserving.

As humans we have the evolutionary capability to lighten up on our individual demands if we would willingly recognize that there are multiple chicks in the nest, all deserving, and one parent with one worm at a time.

Should we try harder to be fair rather than peck each other apart?

Absolutely, starting now. And we should include non-human beings and aspects of our natural environment, as well, in our considerations to be fair in the governing of our world.

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock

Ignoring the past

The death of a fetus is not the same as the death of a mother, according to the Bible. The Old Testament states that the death of a mother is murder and the death of a fetus is a property crime. The fetus was not considered a human until it was born and could breathe on its own. This position was followed for at least 3,300 years when Exodus was written and thousands of years before that.

Forty years ago, the view changed for political expediency. These facts are being ignored by ministers, politicians, news media, and pro-life/pro-birth supporters. This may not be known by some, as 80 percent of our ministers are uneducated according to Harvard Research data, and it may not be addressed by the media intentionally hiding the facts.

By denying this, people are declaring that the Bible is not the inspired word of God, and it is not inerrant.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Mortgaging future

Our (made in China) gifts have been opened, and now is the time to pay our bills. We may struggle with the dollar cost, but the real impact is much greater.

The Chinese government is laughing all the way to the bank. We are providing the means for its military to grow stronger and more aggressive every day. At the same time, they are buying our farmland, our manufacturing, our expertise and our souls.

I remember World War II when we sold scrap metal to our future enemies. That resulted in many body bags. Let us not enrich our adversaries. Let us demand an equal trade agreement as a minimum. Please let us not mortgage our future generations.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot

Both sides don't do it

In a recent edition of this paper, there was an ironic juxtaposition of two stories. One was about Republican politicians showing up to brag and take credit for benefits to their districts coming from acts of Congress that they had voted against. Nobody is surprised, but the hypocrisy reeks.

The second concerned efforts by the federal government to help families get all the money they are due from the Child Tax Credit program. This article pointed out that the expanded Child Tax Credit program that had been paying families up to $300 a month per child had expired. The Biden administration tried to extend the extra payments, but that bill was "stalled in Congress."

Saying this effort was "stalled in Congress" is not accurate; it was blocked by Senate Republicans. It seems people reporting the news try so hard to appear unbiased that they will not say out loud that Republicans are obstructing all efforts by the Biden administration and Democrats generally to make things better for average Americans and to secure our democracy.

Here are two stories: one about Republicans trying to take credit for things they opposed and a second on how they continue to block everything they can, but without getting blamed for it. We need our media people to get over their need to paint our current politics with the "both sides do it" brush and report accurately that Republicans are actively trying to make a mess of things so they can regain power.

ROGER WEBB

Little Rock

Are you chicken?

Years ago I moved out of town to a couple of acres of land. On the property was an old hen house in poor shape but usable, so I fixed it up a little and bought me a Rhode Island Red rooster with some hens to go along. For a long while things went well. Two of the hens were superior to the others. One of the superiors began to pick on the other superior a little. It steadily got worse and the other hens began to hang with the dominate hen, although they didn't bother the other who was ostracized by now and had stopped laying. I watched all this happening over a long period of time until I found the poor hen dead one morning. The rooster paid no attention to any of this. It was a cruel and sorrowful thing to witness, but of course chickens don't have a choice about how they behave. We can expect this kind of behavior from chickens, but what from ourselves?

ROBERT HANSON

Little Rock