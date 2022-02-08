Local lawyer joins Little Rock law firm





John P. "Jack" Talbot, a lawyer from Pine Bluff, has joined the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. He will work at the firm's Little Rock office, according to a news release.

Talbot has experience as a trial lawyer with a focus on business law, agriculture and real estate. He assists agribusinesses, agricultural lenders and other commercial clients with litigation in matters of bankruptcy, foreclosure, landlord/tenant issues, title, boundary and easement disputes, breach of contract and open account disputes, collections and business torts, according to the release.

He also represents individuals, families and fiduciaries in disputes involving wills, trusts and gifts and the administration of trusts and estates.

Talbot earned a juris doctor with honors from the University of Arkansas School of Law and a bachelor of arts from Westminster College.

A member of the Arkansas Bar Association, he is involved in the real estate section and the agricultural law section. He is also a Fellow of the Arkansas Bar Foundation.

In addition, Talbot is a member of the American Agricultural Law Association and the Arkansas Self Insured Association. He serves on the board of directors of the Pine Bluff Downtown Development and is a member of Fifty for the Future of Pine Bluff. Talbot is also a member and past president of Pine Bluff Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow.

