Lures with an artist's touch

Waters large and small

Black bass fishing is good during winter on lakes large and small across the Ozarks. Plastic worms and hard-bodied baits such as crank baits and jerk baits work well to catch largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass. These are the three species of black bass.

Information: knuckleheadbaits@gmail.com

Jason Marx couldn't park a toy car in his garage. It's full of everything fish.

His fishing boat takes up half of the garage at his Elkins home. Rods, reels and boxes on top of boxes full of fishing lures are stacked next to a couple of work benches. It's on these benches that Marx creates the lures that fill those boxes in his garage.

He and his fishing pal, Josh Goseland of Elm Springs, operate Knucklehead Custom Baits out of their homes. Marx makes hard-bodied lures including crank baits, jerk baits, swim baits and top-water baits. Goseland specializes in plastic worms and similar soft-plastic lures.

Both are crazy about bass fishing, and over the years, bought most of their lures at retail stores. Marx started tinkering with those store-bought lures, modifying them to his liking.

"You buy lures at a store, and they all look the same," Marx said during a tour of his packed garage in December. Around 2018 he started making his own lures, and a business blossomed.

It's more of a hobby than a business, said Marx, who has a regular, full-time job. Yet the two anglers sell lots of baits. Business comes mostly from their Knucklehead Custom Baits Facebook page. Now and then, they'll set up a booth and sell lures at festivals and fairs around the area.

Marx's finished lures are functional works of art that catch fish, though Marx doesn't have an art background.

"I took a couple of art classes in junior high," he said.

His wife, Teresa, said, "I think it's in his genes. His mom is a phenomenal artist."

And where did the name Knucklehead baits come from?

"Our wives," Marx laughed.

Lures start as blanks that Marx orders from a fishing-supply company. Blanks are lure-shaped clear plastic with no hooks or paint. He paints a coat of white or black primer on the blank with an air brush.

His artist's touch takes it from there with air-brush strokes that paint the lure in the color and pattern he's after. Hooks are attached and the lures are ready to cast. Crank baits sell for around $7 to $9. Jerk baits fetch around $11 and swim baits $30.

With jerk baits, most bass chasers like the lures to suspend under water when the lure is still, not sinking or floating. Marx tests each jerk bait in a tank of water to make sure it suspends correctly.

Lure blanks have been harder to come by for the last year or so, Marx said. More people are getting into fishing because of the pandemic and more of these anglers are crafting their own lures.

Creating lures is Marx's way of unwinding after a day at his full-time job or on weekends when he's not fishing. He figures he puts in about 40 minutes of work on each lure.

He'll always remember the first fish he caught with a lure he made himself. The spotted bass measured 13 inches long.

"It wasn't that big, but it sure felt awesome."

Marx paints a fishing lure on Saturday Dec. 18 2021 in bluegill colors. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



A piece of loofah is attached to a lure Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 to create a pattern as Marx paints the lure. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Marx applies paint with an airbrush. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



A box of Knucklehead Lures sits Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Jason Marx's garage in Elkins. Marx and partner Josh Goseland create custom, handmade lures for local buyers with plans to start selling to a wider market. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

