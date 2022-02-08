Macron meets Putin in bid to ease tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a de-escalation of tensions over Ukraine on Monday, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as Western nations try to stave off a Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Speaking alongside Putin at the opening of the talks, Macron said dialogue with Russia was necessary because it "makes it possible to build real security and stability" in Europe. "I believe that our continent is today in an eminently critical situation, which requires us all to be extremely responsible," he said.





Welcoming Macron, Putin thanked him for his "persistent" role in addressing issues of European security, saying "France has been the most active participant in European security issues in recent decades."

Afterward, Putin described the lengthy talks as businesslike, and he said without elaboration that some of Macron's proposals could serve as a basis for a settlement of the conflict.

The meeting was one of several high-level diplomatic encounters Monday focused on what Western officials believe could be a near-term Russian assault on Ukraine. Also on Monday, President Joe Biden welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his first White House visit since taking over from longtime German leader Angela Merkel in December.

Afterward, Biden said Germany and the United States would take a "united" approach to the rising tensions, despite concerns that Germany has not been a forceful enough partner in confronting Russia. The president has refrained from criticizing Scholz publicly.

"If Russia makes a choice to further invade Ukraine, we are jointly ready," Biden said, standing beside Scholz, "and all of NATO is ready." He said the Germans supported a "strong package" of sanctions but did not detail them.

Macron, who has positioned himself at the center of Europe's diplomatic maneuvering, tweeted: "Let us start building a response that is useful for Russia, useful for all of our Europe, a response that helps us avoid war and build all the elements of trust, of stability, of visibility. Together."

In an interview published Sunday in a French newspaper, Macron said he did not believe Russia's goal was to seize Ukraine, but to "clarify the rules of cohabitation" with NATO and the European Union. He said Russia had a right to seek security guarantees, while emphasizing that "efficient and lasting dialogue" would not lead to the "weakening" of regional states that fear Russian aggression.

After a grim U.S. assessment reported this weekend that predicted high civilian casualties if Russia invades Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov complained that U.S. and NATO leaders were refusing to accept Russia's demands for security guarantees. Those demands include a ban on admitting Ukraine and other Eastern European countries to NATO and moves to roll back alliance forces and equipment from Eastern Europe and the Baltic states.

"Instead, they prefer a rather agitated discussion of what they call Russia's future invasion of Ukraine," Peskov told journalists. "We have been hearing daily statements on the topic from the United States and the European capitals," he said, blaming Western leaders for the "tense" atmosphere.

Russia began a military buildup near Ukraine in the fall. Its units have since moved closer to Ukraine's borders, military analysts say, and a flotilla of Russian warships, including six amphibious assault vessels from the Baltic and Northern fleets, gathered in the Mediterranean Sea ahead of Russian naval drills.

Putin has yet to take action over the U.S. and NATO rejection of Moscow's security demands, and there is concern that the window for a diplomatic resolution is narrowing. U.S. and European officials have warned that Moscow will pay a high cost in sanctions if it invades Ukraine; U.S. officials have warned that the buildup could lead to a lightning attack that seizes the Ukrainian capital in days and leaves as many as 50,000 civilians dead or injured.

MINSK AGREEMENT

Scholz has been under fire in Germany and from Ukraine, the United States and some NATO allies over his muted response to the crisis.

Macron, meanwhile, is trying revive the stalled 2015 Minsk peace agreement, a deal brokered by Berlin and Paris that has failed to end the eight-year war in eastern Ukraine between Kyiv's forces and two Russian-backed separatist regions.

Putin insists in his talks with international leaders that Ukraine implement the deal and give autonomy to the regions, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for revisions.

The head of Ukraine's security council, Oleksiy Danilov, last week warned the West against forcing Ukraine to implement the deal on Russian terms. He said it would spark protests and chaos, destabilizing the nation and benefiting Moscow.

Macron will travel to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, today to meet with Zelenskyy. Scholz is due to travel to Kyiv on Monday and Moscow a day later.

Speaking at a joint news conference Monday after meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged significant differences between the two countries but pledged "to find a common ground."

Among other things, Ukraine has decried Germany's refusal to supply lethal weapons to Kyiv as well as blocking other countries from transferring German arms and equipment to Ukraine. Berlin's policy does not allow weapons of German origin to be exported to crisis regions. Germany has offered Kyiv 5,000 helmets as the United States and other NATO members send lethal weapons, warships and military jets.

Separately, however, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Monday that her country would add up to 350 troops within a few days to about 500 already part of a NATO battle group in Lithuania. "With this, we are strengthening our contribution to forces on NATO's eastern flank and sending a very clear signal of unity to our allies," she said.

"The reality is that Germany is the biggest NATO partner in continental Europe," with the largest defense budget on the continent, Scholz said Sunday, adding that Berlin is "the strongest economic supporter of Ukraine."

Baerbock, who was making her second trip to Kyiv in three weeks, assured Germany's support for Ukraine, saying "no one will succeed in driving a wedge" between the two countries and promising a "series of tough measures" against Russia if Moscow chose to escalate the conflict with Ukraine.

"The ball is in Moscow's court," Baerbock said. "It's up to [the Russians] to defuse the situation."

Baerbock also acknowledged that economic sanctions against Russia could have repercussions in other countries, but said Berlin was prepared "to pay a high economic price" because Ukraine's security "was at stake."

Earlier Monday, Kuleba said the only acceptable de-escalation would be Russia withdrawing the troops amassed along the border.

"A single withdrawal doesn't mean de-escalation," he said. "So we need to see that everything that has been amassed along our border in the last year is steadily being withdrawn. That will be a clear message of de-escalation."

PIPELINE ON HOLD

Scholz on Monday affirmed Germany's willingness to consider blocking the operations of the controversial Nord Stream 2 -- an $11 billion natural gas conduit being built between Germany and Russia that will deepen Berlin's reliance on Moscow -- as part of any Western sanctions in the event of an invasion.

"It is absolutely clear that in a situation like this, all options are on the table," the German chancellor said. "I will not get into any specifics, but our answer will be united and decisive."

Biden said the project would not go forward should Russia invade.

"If Russia invades, that means tanks and troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2," Biden said. "We will bring an end to it."

When asked exactly how, Biden said, "I promise you we'll be able to do it."

The pipeline deal has been the focus of debate in Congress over a package of sanctions aimed at Moscow, with Republicans arguing that the administration needs to take a tougher stance with Germany on going into business with Russia.

The pipeline is on hold as European Commission officials investigate whether the project is in compliance with European energy policy.

U.K. DIPLOMACY

As diplomatic efforts ramp up, Moscow's view of British diplomacy over Ukraine is increasingly chilly. Russia's ambassador to Britain, Andrei Kelin, said Monday that it was doubtful that upcoming visits to Moscow by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace would be useful, given their warnings of tough sanctions on Russia.

"If it comes to that, we do not have much interest in such a conversation," Kelin told the Interfax news agency. He said he saw no willingness from Britain to seriously engage on Russia's security demands.

Wallace recently critiqued Putin's July essay on Ukraine as "short on accuracy and long on contradictions." (Putin argued that Russians and Ukrainians were "one people.") Truss recently warned of tough sanctions against Russian oligarchs and those keeping the Kremlin in power, should Russia invade Ukraine.

Over the weekend, senior Russian officials dismissed new U.S. intelligence reports that Putin has in place about 70% of the combat forces needed for a full-scale attack on the Ukrainian capital, calling the reports "madness and scaremongering."

Kuleba tweeted Sunday that people should not believe "apocalyptic predictions" but said the country was ready for any outcome. "Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and Ukrainians' faith in their country," he said.

On Monday, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said Washington and its British allies were demonizing Moscow "to divert public attention from domestic political crises, invest billions of dollars into arming 'fragile democracies' and use the situation to reinforce their 'invincible' image, which has been frayed by the debacle in Afghanistan."

The White House has said the United States does not have information that Putin has made a decision to invade.

Even so, satellite imagery and other intelligence indicate Putin has massed more than 100,000 troops and equipment on the border with Ukraine -- one Western security official put the troop strength at 130,000 -- potentially positioning for what could become the largest land offensive in Europe since World War II.

U.S. officials are concerned that a large Russian-Belarusian military exercise, set to begin Thursday, could be used as part of a multipronged invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops and equipment have traveled more than 6,000 miles to Belarus and Russia has deployed advanced missile systems, fighter planes and bombers. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been playing a key role in Russia's saber-rattling against Ukraine.

Former Ukraine Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk said Sunday that the situation looked "pretty dire," with sufficient Russian forces in place to seize Kyiv or another Ukrainian city, although not enough to occupy the entire country.

"Russia could now seize any city in Ukraine," he told Britain's Guardian newspaper. "But we still don't see the 200,000 troops needed for a full-scale invasion."

But given the risk, Biden advised American civilians in Ukraine to leave, adding that he would "hate to see them get caught in the crossfires."

At a news conference in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the U.S. and Europe defended the increasingly dire Western warnings that a Russian invasion may be imminent.

"This is not alarmism. This is simply the facts," Blinken said. "And the facts are that we've seen over the last few months a massive amassing of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders."

Borrell noted that "140,000 troops massed on the border is not to go to have tea."

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Pannett, Robyn Dixon, Missy Ryan, Souad Mekhennet and David L. Stern of The Washington Post; by Roger Cohen, Ivan Nechepurenko, Aurelien Breeden, Shashank Bengali, Anton Troianovski and Katie Rogers of The New York Times; and by Sylvie Corbet, Aamer Madhani, Vladimir Isachenkov, Matthew Lee, Zeke Miller, Lorne Cook, Yuras Karmanau, Geir Moulson, Frank Jordans and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press.