Man who attacked girl, 15, at Texarkana home sentenced to 30 years in prison

TEXARKANA -- A man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison after attacking a 15-year-old girl in September 2020 at her Texarkana home.

David Aaron Love, 26, must serve at least 70% of his sentence and may be required to do every day of his time because of prior convictions, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said. At the time of the Sept. 1, 2020 attack, Love had already served time in a Texas prison for assaulting a female jogger at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas in September 2014.

Love pleaded guilty last week in Miller County to kidnapping, residential burglary and theft of property. A charge of rape was dropped as part of the plea deal. Love appeared Feb. 1 before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones for the plea.

Mitchell said the victim and her family approved of the arrangement as it spares the victim the trauma of testifying in a public trial.

Following the attack, Love forced the victim to walk to her parents' spare car, a 2004 Ford Explorer. He made her put on a face mask and sunglasses and used shirts he found in the house to tie the girl to the car's interior, according to court documents. Love drove around for some time and "didn't appear to know where he was going" before returning again to the house.

Love left the girl tied up in the Explorer as he walked to the rear of her residence, the documents state.

While Love was away, the girl managed to free herself and ran to a neighbor's house where police were called, according to the court documents. Love left in the Explorer and was arrested the following day in Sevier County. He has been in custody since.

Just days before the attack, Love was sentenced by Bowie County Court Judge Craig Henry to serve 12 months misdemeanor probation for assaulting a former girlfriend. Love was also sentenced to 15 days in jail with credit for 15 days time served for interference with an emergency call stemming from the same incident.

Love was sentenced to five years in prison in Bowie County in 2015 for assaulting a jogger at Spring Lake Park in September 2014. Court records show Love was released from prison in Texas in September 2019.