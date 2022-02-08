More Chinese firms on U.S. caution list

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is raising red flags about 33 Chinese companies whose legitimacy it cannot verify, imposing new restrictions on their ability to receive shipments from U.S. exporters and requiring extra diligence from American companies that want to do business with them.

The Commerce Department said Monday that it was adding the companies to what is known as the "Unverified List," a roster of businesses worldwide that are subjected to stricter export control because U.S. officials have been unable to do customary checks.

"The ability to verify the legitimacy and reliability of foreign parties receiving U.S. exports through the timely completion of end-use checks is a core principle of our export control system," Matthew Axelrod, the department's assistant secretary for export enforcement, said in a statement.

He added that the addition of 33 parties in the People's Republic of China to the Unverified List "will assist U.S. exporters in conducting due diligence and assessing transaction risk, and signal to the PRC government the importance of their cooperation in scheduling end-use checks."

Most of the companies flagged Monday are electronics businesses, but they also include optics companies, a turbine blade company, state laboratories at universities and other businesses.

The announcement follows a speech last week from FBI Director Christopher Wray in which he said the bureau was opening investigations related to Chinese intelligence operations about every 12 hours and warned that there was "no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, innovation and economic security than China."

China has repeatedly rejected such accusations.

The Commerce Department's action puts U.S. exporters on notice that they will now need a license if they want to ship products to any of the companies on the list. It alerts the flagged companies that they must certify that they are legitimate and willing to comply with U.S. regulations to continue receiving shipments.

And the move is meant to advise China that it must permit U.S. checks and inspections of the companies if it wants them to come off the list.

The Commerce Department conducts checks of some foreign companies, or "end-users," that receive shipments from inside the U.S. to ensure that the companies exist and are legitimate businesses and that the products are being used for the stated purposes. That's especially a concern in China, where products seemingly meant for commercial use wind up diverted for military purposes.

The addition of the 33 Chinese companies brings the total of listed entities to roughly 175. Other nations with companies on the Unverified List include Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

CHINA TARIFFS

Separately, a bipartisan group of 41 senators urged President Joe Biden's trade chief to create a more comprehensive process to exclude some Chinese imports from punitive tariffs that the lawmakers say have a negative impact on U.S. businesses.

The "narrow nature" of an exclusion process the U.S. Trade Representative's Office announced in October "may prevent struggling business and manufacturers from receiving relief that they desperately need, given the continuation of the covid-19 pandemic," senators led by Ohio Republican Rob Portman and Delaware Democrat Tom Carper wrote Monday. They said just 1% of imports under the original exclusion process are eligible for consideration.

The trade representative's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The world's two largest economies share the biggest bilateral trade relationship, but it has been fractious since 2018, with the U.S. imposing tariffs on more than $300 billion in imports from China, ranging from footwear and clothing to electronics and bicycles and even pet food under section 301 of the Trade Act.

The nations are at odds on economic, military and political fronts. Flashpoints include the duties on each other's goods, U.S. concerns about China using American technology know-how to beef up its military, abuse of state-owned enterprises, subsidies, forced-labor allegations in the Xinjiang region, and conflict over supplying next-generation telecommunications equipment to other nations.

From October to December last year, the trade representative's office sought public comment on whether to reinstate previously extended tariff exclusions on some products coming in from China. Of the more than 2,200 exclusions originally granted, 549 were extended, most of which expired on Dec. 31, 2020.

"Restarting a full exclusion process can allow the U.S. to continue to maintain pressure on China, while providing relief to the economic pain facing businesses and workers across the country," the senators said. "Unfortunately, the current narrow exclusion process denies many a fair shake, and instead picks winners and losers among businesses."

Information for this article was contributed by Ana Monteiro of Bloomberg News (WPNS).