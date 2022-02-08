Neal's Cafe in Springdale earns spot in Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

LITTLE ROCK -- Neal's Cafe in Springdale was one of three restaurants named Monday to the Arkansas Heritage Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

The Colonial Steak House in Pine Bluff and Dairy King in Portia also were announced as winners at a ceremony in downtown Little Rock.

A committee of Arkansas historians, chefs, foodies and food authors chose the winners from 15 finalists, winnowed down from 2,000 submissions from all 75 Arkansas counties.

Toy and Bertha Neal opened Neal's Cafe on North Thompson Street in Springdale in 1944.

The 2022 Food Hall of Fame class also includes Capi Peck and Brent Peterson of Trio's Restaurant in Little Rock as Proprietors of the Year.

The World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff in Stuttgart was the top choice for Food-Themed Event. And Hot Springs' Coy's Steak House took the "Gone But Not Forgotten" category.

The People's Choice winner, chosen by popular ballot rather than by the panel, was the Jefferson County-based La Casa de Mi Abuelita food truck.

The panel chose to honor chicken as the 2022 Food of the Year.

Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, joined Paul S. Austin, Jimmy Bryant, Chip Culpepper, Quantia "Key" Fletcher, Cindy Grisham, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Stephanie Wade, David Ware and Stanley Young on the selection panel.

The state's Arkansas Heritage agency created the Food Hall of Fame program in 2016.

Three other restaurants in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley have earned Hall of Fame induction: Monte Ne Inn in Rogers (2021), Ed Walker's Drive-In & Restaurant in Fort Smith (2020) and The Venesian Inn in Tontitown (2018).