New UA assistant makes impression

It didn't take long for newly hired University of Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman to re-offer 4-star cornerback Kayin Lee and make a strong impression on the Georgia commitment.

A day after reports of his hiring, Bowman re-offered Lee on Jan. 26, and since then Bowman has been able to make a connection.

"It's pretty strong," Lee said of his relationship with Bowman. "We talk about a lot of things. He's just a cool dude. We both love football. He's a very genuine guy and a family guy."

Lee, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove has an offer list from Georgia, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ole Miss and others.

Bowman has been relentless in his pursuit of Lee.

"Like everyday," Lee said. "He's after me that's for sure."

While the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Austin Peay, Bowman was chosen to the American Football Coaches Association 35 under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute in 2020.

Hundreds of applicants submitted a resume, five references, and a 1,600-word article or five-minute live instructional.

Lee said Bowman's recruitment is important to him.

"He stands out because of the way he approaches it [recruiting]," Lee said. "He shows a lot of interest in me. That's what stands out."

He's known Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith, who coached Cedar Grove to the school's first-ever state titles in 2016 and 2018, since he was a freshman.

"We already had a bond so it made things pretty easy," Lee said.

Having his former teammate and early enrollee freshman running back Rashod Dubinion on the Arkansas campus along with current teammate and linebacker Everett Roussaw as a member of the Hogs' 2023 recruiting class also helps his interest level with the Razorbacks.

"I'm still very high on them even though I'm committed because I can go play early and get an education," Lee said. "I have a great bond with people already there."

Roussaw is urging Lee to join him and Dubinion in Fayetteville.

"I'm telling him join the family and let's keep this connection going through college," Roussaw said.

Lee, Dubinion, Roussaw and several others from Cedar Grove participated in an Arkansas camp last year in June. He said he plans to visit Fayetteville again in the future.

Dubinion has been happy with his decision to be a Razorback.

"He loves it so far," Lee said. "He said it's cold. He said they work the same way we do now at my high school."

Lee had seven interceptions and two pass breakups as a junior while helping the Saints to the fourth Georgia 3A state title this past season in five years.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has seen Lee and other prospects at the school twice in the past two years.

"I have an annual stop at Cedar Grove," Lemming said. "Lee is an outstanding athlete. One of the best cover corners in the South. Quick-twitch athlete with a great burst, loose hips and he's very quick. I have him rated as a 4-star plus prospect."

Early playing time is the main thing Lee is looking for in a school. Bowman is selling him on the opportunity for playing time.

"I can come up there and play early," Lee said.

