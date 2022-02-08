Regulators approve

Simmons bank deal

Federal regulators on Monday approved Simmons First National Corp.'s acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis granted approval for the $581 million deal, which is projected to close in the second quarter.

Spirit's shareholders and the Arkansas State Bank Department still must approve the acquisition, which would make Simmons the largest bank in Arkansas with assets of more than $28 billion.

"We are pleased to receive Federal Reserve approval of our acquisition of Spirit that will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder value," George A. Makris Jr., Simmons' chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement announcing the approval. "Strengthening our Texas franchise has been a strategic priority."

In the acquisition, Simmons will add key markets in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and College Station and expand its footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart Smart Box

available in Florida

Walmart Inc. is offering Smart Box grocery delivery containers to its InHome subscribers served by participating stores in Florida.

Walmart tested the boxes, which look like oversized coolers, with InHome customers in Bentonville last spring. The temperature-controlled, automated Smart Boxes safely store fresh, frozen and pantry items until customers can retrieve them, the Bentonville-based retailer said in announcing the pilot in January 2022.

Virginia-based HomeValet said in a news release that it will start shipping the secure, internet-connected containers this month. Customers must buy their Smart Box, which normally costs $499, but HomeValet is selling them to Walmart InHome subscribers at an unspecified introductory price.

Customers install the boxes outside their homes where Walmart employees can place their grocery orders at the customer-designated time. An app lets users control and monitor the boxes.

The containers can also hold packages to thwart "porch pirates," HomeValet said.

Smart Boxes are one of several last-mile delivery options Walmart is testing, the retailer said.

-- Serenah McKay

State index edges up

1.06, ends at 758.28

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 758.28, up 1.06.

"U.S. stock were flat to slightly lower on Monday, as investors look over recent quarterly results while continuing to juggle the potential pace and extent of interest rate increases this year by the Federal Reserve," said Chris Harkins, managing director of Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.