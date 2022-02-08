OB/GYN joins Jefferson Regional clinic

Fauzia Akbary, M.D., an obstetrician/gynecologist, has joined Jefferson Regional OB/GYN Associates at Pine Bluff.

Akbary completed an OB/GYN residency at Detroit Medical Center's Harper Hutzel Women's Hospital. She earned her doctorate of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine at Detroit and her Master of Science degree at the University of Toronto in Canada, according to a news release.

"Dr. Akbary's husband, Sloan, is an Arkansas native who grew up in Little Rock, and the couple is excited to return home," according to the release.

She is now seeing patients. Details: (870) 541-6045.

PB NAACP branch virtual meeting set

The Pine Bluff NAACP branch will hold its membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. Participants must have the Zoom link to join the meeting. To obtain the link, people may send an email to pbnaacp@yahoo.com.

Members may also sign up to attend the Arkansas State NAACP Conference bi-monthly meeting on Feb. 19, according to a news release.

Pilgrim church hosting food pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.