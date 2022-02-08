Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Saints to promote Allen

The New Orleans Saints have promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach, two people familiar with the decision said Monday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their chosen replacement for Sean Payton, who resigned nearly two weeks ago after 16 years with the club. ESPN first reported the Saints' decision to promote from within after the club also had interviewed outside candidates, including former Miami coach Brian Flores, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Allen, 49, is in his second stint with the Saints. He was their secondary coach when they won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He left New Orleans in 2011 to become Denver's defensive coordinator before taking his first and only other head coaching position with Oakland Raiders in 2012. He was fired by the Raiders four games into the 2014 season and returned to the Saints as a senior defensive assistant in 2015 before eventually taking over as defensive coordinator late that season when Payton fired Rob Ryan.

Kamara's arrest was delayed

Police learned Saturday that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a pre-dawn beating of a man at a Las Vegas nightclub, but did not arrest Kamara until after Sunday's NFL Pro Bowl, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman acknowledged Monday. The alleged victim in the attack was treated for facial injuries at a Las Vegas hospital, where he told patrol officers that the incident occurred about 10 hours earlier, according to a police department statement. "There was a delay in reporting due to the victim receiving treatment," the statement said. The name of the victim, his hometown and a motive for the alleged attack won't be made public immediately, Officer Larry Hadfield said. Kamara, one of the top running backs in the NFL, is charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Detectives went to the Cromwell hotel-casino, home to the rooftop Drai's After Hours club on the Las Vegas Strip, to identify Kamara, but did not immediately contact him, Hadfield said. "It was known that [Kamara] would be participating in the Pro Bowl," the department statement said. Kamara was interviewed and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after Sunday's game, which started at noon local time, and taken to the Clark County jail. Court and jail records showed Monday he posted bond and was released with a March 8 court date.

BASEBALL

Trial set in Skaggs' death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death is set to go on trial in Texas, where Skaggs died in 2019. Eric Prescott Kay faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs' death. Jury selection is scheduled to start today in a trial that has been postponed several times. Federal prosecutors allege in court documents that Kay obtained oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them to Skaggs and others from at least 2017 to 2019. Prosecutors say Kay also used the pills himself. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed. Kay was the Angels' director of communications, and he served as their public relations contact on many road trips. He was placed on leave shortly after Skaggs' death, and never returned to the team. Five major league pitchers and former Angels infielder C.J. Cron are on the government's witness list. Most would testify that Kay provided drugs to Skaggs and others, according to court records.

BASKETBALL

All-Star replacements named

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray were named to the NBA All-Star Game on Monday as injury replacements for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. The league also announced that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as a reserve, will replace Durant as a starter. The 71st NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Cleveland. This is the first All-Star selection for Ball, last year's Rookie of the Year. The 20-year-old Ball becomes the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history. He is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.47 steals in 47 games for Charlotte. Ball said he was taking a pre-game nap when he received a phone call from General Manager Mitch Kupchak. "I'm pretty much blessed, excited," Ball said. "The season is still going on, the game is going on. I'm just worried about the game." Murray is also a first-time All-Star. The 25-year-old is averaging career highs of 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds and an NBA-leading 2.1 steals in 47 games. His 10 triple-doubles are the second most in the league and a single-season record for the Spurs.

HOCKEY

BU holds off Harvard

Matt Brown and Ethan Phillips scored second-period goals and Boston University held off Harvard for a 4-3 victory on Monday night in the semifinal of the 69th annual Beanpot tournament. Boston University (15-10-3) will play for its 31st title -- the most of four schools in the tournament -- next Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. The Terriers have won 29 of the last 55 Beanpots and earned their 55th trip to the championship. Harvard (12-8-2) has captured the title 11 times, the last coming in 2017. The tournament returned this year after being canceled for the first time in its history last year due to the covid-19 pandemic. "It was great to see the building back having the Beanpot," said Terriers Coach Albie O'Connell, who is looking to become the first to win one as coach after winning four as a player. "I thought our fans were terrific, our band was terrific and they saw a pretty good college hockey game," O'Connell said. "This was great, exciting for our group and, obviously, Harvard." BU led 2-1 after one period, scored twice in the second and held on to secure its 32nd final in 39 years.