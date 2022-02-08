On lockdowns

You've likely heard by now that economic researchers, one affiliated with Johns Hopkins University, found lockdowns have done little to reduce covid-19 deaths while having "enormous economic and social costs."

The working paper reported that widespread lockdowns in Europe and the U.S. reduced covid-19 deaths by only 0.2 percent.

If accurate, this means the past two years have seen so much suffering, inconvenience and destruction across our country through what now appears to have been ill-advised official seclusion orders with shockingly insignificant results.

The economists, in a literature review and analysis, found that shelter-in-place orders reduced virus mortality by 5.1 percent, but they also found a 2.8 percent increase in deaths when lockdown measures were included.

Shelter-in-place orders may even have contributed to more severe illness by exposing households of infected individuals to a "higher viral load," wrote the researchers, adding that lockdowns limited people's access "to safe (outdoor) places such as beaches, parks and zoos, or included outdoor mask mandates or strict outdoor gathering restrictions, pushing people to meet at less safe (indoor) places."

"We find no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on covid-19 mortality," the researchers wrote, concluding that lockdowns "are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument."

The analysis, which included 24 studies and screened 18,000, was published in the January edition of Hopkins' Studies in Applied Economics series by Jonas Herby, Lars Jonung and Steven H. Hanke.

Does this mean we should file this latest finding as just more covid "misinformation" as status quo "experts" such as Dr. Anthony Fauci have decreed since 2020?

Where I'm concerned, researchers armed with facts rather than politicized beliefs and methods carry infinitely more credibility.

Johns Hopkins didn't even issue a press release on this study. Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins professor of surgery, said media coverage of these findings have been virtually nonexistent in what he believes is one of the biggest stories in the world today.

Moreover, I read that prestigious British medical journal The Lancet published an article by a University of Colorado infectious disease scientist which concluded vaccine mandates should be reconsidered in light of studies finding they are not stopping transmission of the covid-19 virus.

Carlos Franco-Paredes of the University of Colorado wrote: "the impact of vaccination on community transmission of circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 appeared to be not significantly different from the impact among unvaccinated people."

Nietzsche's wisdom

I've not necessarily been a big fan of the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche aside for two of his admonitions we'd all benefit from hearing again.

He reminded us that the person who fights monsters for too long risks becoming a monster himself. He also said no power can be maintained when it is only represented by hypocrites.

Anyone else see hypocrites calling themselves "public servants" flourishing across our nation today?

The arrogant one

Since I'm in the mood today to cite those more intelligent than I am, we are best served to remember what Leo Tolstoy had to say about those among us who perceive themselves as superior to their fellow man.

"An arrogant person considers himself perfect. This is the chief harm of arrogance. It interferes with a person's main task in life--becoming a better person."

While I agree with Tolstoy, I also know the arrogant people I've encountered seldom diagnose their own arrogance. Instead, they find it easier to denigrate and discount others around them.

Heck, for that matter, I can name several of these people off the top of my head. Can't you?

My big problem

I have no problem with those who disagree with my opinions, beliefs or words. Disagreements are a natural part of this troubled world.

Think about it. What a boring, stunted place this world would be if every person thought and acted exactly the same. Imagine how little we would learn or grow as a cookie-cutter society.

My big problem lies with those who choose to criticize, attack and demean others for not thinking and acting in lockstep with their beliefs, especially if they are trying to force their grossly partisan political agenda on everyone.

That's the stifling stuff of Communist China, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Russia and other totalitarian nations.

Johannes Kepler offered a related thought when he reminded us he vastly preferred the sharpest criticism from an intelligent person to the thoughtless approval of the masses.

How about you, valued readers? You enjoy being demeaned by those who actually believe they have a right to do so simply because you have a mind of your own?

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.