100 years ago

Feb. 8, 1922

PETTIGREW -- The Grape and Berry Association of Elkins arranged to increase both its grape and strawberry acreage. Many tomato growers also subscribed to their acreage, although the price per ton will be somewhat lower than that of last year. One of the new subscribers for grapes is H. B. Field of Mount Salem. About 15 carloads of strawberries will be shipped form Elkins this year, it is estimated. M. W. Muldrow, Washington county agent, sent a letter to the meeting urging farmers to use crushed lime rock as a sweetener for soils, and then follow with crops of legumes as fertilizers.

50 years ago

Feb. 8, 1972

RUSSELLVILLE -- Preliminary police reports Monday indicated three persons found dead in an apartment Sunday died of asphyxiation. John Underwood, 19, and his bride of four days, the former Bobbie Lee Schaffer, 16, were found dead along with Sherry Whelpley, 16, of Fort Smith. The three were found in the duplex apartment after a next-door neighbor reported smelling gas.

25 years ago

Feb. 8, 1997

BATESVILLE -- Independence County's 43-year-old jail, which hasn't met state standards in more than a decade, has prisoners crammed into a handful of cells where they sleep on the floor, creating the setting for recurring riots and escapes. ... A new jail is in the works, but it may be next year before construction is finished. ... Built in 1953, the old jail -- a faded two-story, yellow-brick building on College Street in downtown Batesville, adjacent to the Independence County Courthouse -- averages 40-50 prisoners a night; it has 28 beds. Inmates sleep on mattresses on cell floors. The county spends $25 or more per day to send eight to 15 prisoners to other county jails. ... The Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee issued a report in November citing the jail for not adequately separating different classes of prisoners, and for not having space for inmate exercise, counseling or religious services.

10 years ago

Feb. 8, 2012

• A baby alligator discovered in a diaper box during a traffic stop resulted in charges against several men and the recovery of nine alligators. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers completed an investigation Thursday into the selling and possessing of protected alligators, Capt. Jackie Runion said. The investigation began Jan. 31, when state police Trooper Kyle Jones stopped two men on Arkansas 19 South in Pike County. ... "The baby alligators were taken from the wild and sold for $40 each. Some of the baby gators were sold for 5 gallons of gasoline," Runion said.