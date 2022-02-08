OTHERS SAY: Another urban legend about the Super Bowl and sex trafficking

The Los Angeles Times

One of the more entrenched Super Bowl traditions is the reminder that the annual NFL championship game is linked to a spike in human trafficking. The statement is solemnly repeated by law enforcement officials, elected leaders and news outlets, although the details are left to the imagination.

The theory is that thousands of men travel to the host city, which this year is Inglewood, and while waiting for or recovering from the big game, they go looking for sex, which is provided by women and girls who have been forced into sexual slavery by traffickers.

It's a myth. It has been debunked many times over, including by some leading organizations that fight trafficking. Academic studies and serious news reporting have found no connection between trafficking and the game and no uptick in trafficking activity as game day approaches.

Trafficking in human beings and compelling them into sexual activity or labor, domestically and across international borders, is a very real and serious problem that requires attention and resources to combat. But trafficking is not increased by big sporting events.

So why does this falsehood persist? And why is it repeated each year by officials and news outlets who ought to know better?

Like all urban legends that just won't die, this one appears to confirm but compartmentalize our fears. Yes, we can tell ourselves, there are monsters who enslave others for their own gain, but we know where and when to find, catch or avoid them. It's like the fake but persistent Halloween story that pedophiles snatch trick-or-treaters from their porches. There are, indeed, people who sexually abuse children, but there's no actual link between their crimes and Halloween. There are human traffickers, but they don't make a beeline for the Super Bowl.

Yes, the public should be reminded of the persistent problem of trafficking. But we should not allow people and institutions in positions of authority to either lie to us about Super Bowl trafficking or put forth fake stories about other supposed crimes and dangers.

Such falsehoods can lead us to misspend our resources and misplace our attention on costly but pointless Halloween police crackdowns on sex offenders, for example, and on operations to seek out human trafficking offenses at the Super Bowl but not during the rest of the year.

Insisting that public officials make the distinction between fact and fiction is crucial when truth is under very serious attack in this country.