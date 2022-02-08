Parties resolve building rent suit

A settlement has been reached in litigation over $400,000 in back rent that Little Rock law firm Wright Lindsey Jennings refused to pay.

The firm announced Monday that it had reached a "favorable resolution" to the lawsuit that the California owner of the downtown skyscraper Bank of America Plaza had filed against the firm in August.

"The building owner's claim that WLJ had breached the lease agreement by failing to pay rent had no basis in fact or law, and the resolution of this suit is a clear indication of that," Steve Lancaster, WLJ's managing partner, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "We look forward to working with a future owner to help bring the building back to its previous stability and stature in downtown Little Rock."

The attorney for the landlord, 200 Capitol West LLC, which also is building's address, didn't see the resolution the same way as Lancaster.

"No, 200 West Capitol does not agree with the assertion from Mr. Lancaster that our claim 'had no basis in fact or law'," John Buzbee, managing member in the Little Rock law firm of Nixon, Light & Buzbee, said in an email Monday afternoon. "Quite the contrary. WLJ's failure to pay rent, which formed the basis of my client's claim, caused it to become unable to pay its debts, including the mortgage.

"Once 200 West Capitol was rendered insolvent -- again, due to WLJ's failure to pay the appropriate amount of rent -- it became unable to continue this expensive litigation."

The disputed legal claims were dismissed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright last week. The dismissal was based on a joint motion both parties filed on Jan. 31, noting that they "have compromised and resolved their differences."

There was a notable difference in the requests, however.

200 West Capitol asked Wright to dismiss its claims "with prejudice," meaning it is permanently dismissed. Wright Lindsey Jennings, on the other hand, asked the judge to dismiss its claims "without prejudice," which allows those claims to be re-litigated.

The differences in how the competing claims were resolved was the "basis of my statement" that the litigation was resolved in the law firm's favor, Lancaster said in an separate interview Monday afternoon.

The 60-lawyer firm Lancaster leads is the largest tenant of the 24-story building it has called home for 50 years. It pays $65,000 a month for six floors, an area that is expected to grow once the firm's merger with Dover Dixon Horne is completed.

The litigation stemmed from an amendment to the lease negotiated in February 2020 in which the law firm said it agreed to extend its lease term based on the landlord's agreement to make "certain repairs." If the repairs weren't made, the law firm was allowed to abate a portion of its rent payment.

"The required repairs were not completed, and WLJ properly exercised its contractual right to abate rent," the firm said in Monday's announcement.

200 Capitol West LLC, in its lawsuit over the nonpayment filed last August, asked Wright to order the law firm to vacate the building. For its part, the law firm filed a counterclaim, insisting that it has paid all the rent owed under the terms of the agreement and therefore wasn't in violation of the lease and should be allowed to remain in the building.

Buzbee also is representing 200 West Capitol in a foreclosure suit First Security filed in October against the landlord over the terms of an $8.4 million loan on which it claims the property owner has defaulted.

The loan was made in November 2020. The owner hasn't made a payment on that loan since June. Its last payment on the line of credit came in August, according to the lawsuit.

The bank, citing the litigation involving Wright Lindsey Jennings, originally asked for the appointment of a receiver. It dropped that request in November.

The owner purchased the building in 2006 for $10.2 million, according to the Pulaski County assessor's office. The building contains 290,681 square feet. It has a separate parking garage covering 148,410 square feet.

It has been listed for sale on a popular commercial real estate database. It no longer is listed there, but Lancaster said Monday he heard that it continues to be marketed.

The case is 60CV-21-4924.