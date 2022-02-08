PREP BASKETBALL: Sealy delivers game-winner as Springdale tops Har-Ber in double-overtime

With the game clock down to just a few seconds, Isaiah Sealy drove into the lane and pulled up for a shot near the free-throw line. Sealy's floater found the mark and Bulldog Gymnasium erupted as Springdale pulled off a 60-58 double-overtime win against Springdale Har-Ber Monday night.

Sealy, who finished with a game-high 22 points, scored all four points in double-overtime as the Bulldogs (15-5, 6-2) held on to sole possession of second place in the 6A-West with the win.

"I'd like to say it was just like we drew it up," said Springdale Coach Jeremy Price, whose team won its fourth straight game. "Har-Ber was doing a good job of changing its defense and we just wanted to let it play out and let one of my playmakers make a play. Isaiah was able to get to his spot and hit a shot that he practices on a lot."

Springdale dominated the game in the early going, jumping out to a big lead in the first quarter behind its young guns of freshmen Sealy and Courtland Muldrew, who finished with 19 points. The Red'Dogs led by as many as 12 points at 18-6 when Muldrew knocked down a three-pointer.

Cameron Mains, who is battling through a knee injury and did not start the game for Har-Ber, was huge for the Wildcats when he was on the floor. Mains hit a three-pointer after Muldrew's triple to help Har-Ber (15-6, 5-4) battle back.

Mains later hit a deep three-pointer that led to a Har-Ber second quarter surge to help the Wildcats stay in the game, then he was even better in the second half.

"He's just such a special player," said Price. "We have a lot of respect for his ability. We did a really good job of containing him the first time we played and tonight it wasn't a lack of effort on our part, he just hit a lot of tough shots."

Springdale led by nine 33-24 at halftime, but Mains almost single-handedly wiped that defict out by scoring 11 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter and helped his team pull within 45-38 heading into the fourth.

In a game typical of these crosstown rivals, the fourth quarter was a slugfest. In the firs meeting this season, Har-Ber's Miles Rolfe hit a shot at the buzzer to give his team the win. Rolfe was big again in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of free throws and a floater with 25 seconds left to tie the score at 50-50.

Springdale had chances to win the game at the end of regulation and again at the end of the first overtime, holding the ball with plenty of time on the clock before settling for long shots that did not come close.

In the first overtime, Tevin Tate gave the Bulldogs the lead twice with powerful inside drives, but Har-Ber answered with another Mains long-range deliver that tied the score at 56-56.

In the second overtime, Sealy drove the lane for a left-handed scoop and a 58-56 lead. After Mained hit a floater to tie the score with :20 left, the Bulldogs put the ball in the hands of Sealy, who delivered at the buzzer.

"We're just trying to get better every day," said Price. "We've got good senior leadership and some talented young players who have really bought in. We've had to deal with covid and some weather, but we're starting to play with a really good rhythm offensively and defensively we've played really well."

Girls

Springdale Har-Ber 73, Springdale 40

Caylin Koons scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Lady Wildcats to a big win against their crosstown rival.

Koons scored 15 points in the second half to pace Har-Ber (16-4, 8-0 6A-West). Pacious McDaniel finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Delaney Roller had 15 for Har-Ber.

Carolinda Hudson led Springdale (3-19, 1-8) with 13 points.

Har-Ber will host Bentonville West on Friday, and Springdale will host Rogers High on Wednesday in a makeup game, then again on Friday.



