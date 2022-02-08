Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rogers man dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:28 a.m.
Police lights

KEY WEST, Fla. — A 52-year-old tourist from Arkansas died while snorkeling off a commercial charter boat in the Florida Keys, officials said Tuesday.

Gary Wayne Miller of Rogers, Arkansas, was snorkeling along the Eastern Dry Rocks reef on Monday afternoon when he suffered a breathing issue, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Miller returned to the Sandie Cat catamaran, where the crew helped him on board. He lost consciousness a short time later. 

The crew began CPR and took him to the Conch Harbor in Key West. He was then taken to a hospital where he died.

Sheriff's officials say autopsy results are pending. 

Autopsy results are pending. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT