Rogers man dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — A 52-year-old tourist from Arkansas died while snorkeling off a commercial charter boat in the Florida Keys, officials said Tuesday.

Gary Wayne Miller of Rogers, Arkansas, was snorkeling along the Eastern Dry Rocks reef on Monday afternoon when he suffered a breathing issue, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Miller returned to the Sandie Cat catamaran, where the crew helped him on board. He lost consciousness a short time later.

The crew began CPR and took him to the Conch Harbor in Key West. He was then taken to a hospital where he died.

Sheriff's officials say autopsy results are pending.

Autopsy results are pending.