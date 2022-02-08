Those running modern Russia say that the West is using "scaremongering" in describing what's going on at the Russia/Ukraine border as tens of thousands of Russian troops prep for an invasion.

"Madness and scaremongering continues," tweeted Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN. "What if we would say that U.S. could seize London in a week and cause 300K civilian deaths? All this based on our intelligence sources that we won't disclose. Would it feel right for Americans and Brits? It's as wrong for Russians and Ukrainians."

Except the United States isn't amassing tens of thousands of troops around the United Kingdom. And we don't have a history of invading those islands.

But warnings have turned to scaremongering.

Now comes word that Vladimir Putin has moved up his timetable for his annual nuclear weapons exercise. This major event is usually held in the fall, but Tsar Putin has moved it up--a lot--to warn off NATO from getting any bright ideas about his expansion plans.

Scaremongering, indeed.

And when they start letting Putin play with the nuclear stuff, it gets super-scary, and fast.