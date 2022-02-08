Spirit, Frontier airlines to merge

Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines announced plans Monday to merge, a move that executives at the low-cost carriers say would create a company able to compete more aggressively against its largest rivals.

The $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal would have a value of $6.6 billion and create the nation's fifth-largest airline. Executives say it would allow the combined airline to be more competitive against the "Big Four" carriers -- American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

The announcement comes amid a period of change for the airline industry, which saw interest in travel plummet at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, only to be caught flat-footed this past summer during a rebound. Airline officials and analysts say the combined airline could benefit from a rise in leisure travel, even as the lucrative business travel industry struggles to regain its pre-pandemic footing.

Executives with the two carriers emphasized that the proposed merger would bring benefits to consumers and employees at the two companies. In a call with analysts, William Franke, who will be chairman of the combined company, called the announcement a "transformative moment" for the industry. Under the terms of the merger, Frontier would control a 51.5% stake in the new company.

The name of the combined company, as well as its management team and corporate base, will be decided by a committee headed by Franke.

The U.S. airline industry has seen a tremendous amount of consolidation over the past two decades, with the nation's four largest airlines controlling about 80% of the domestic market. Spirit and Frontier argue that the merger would allow them to better challenge those large carriers. But it would also create a giant budget airline that could smother smaller companies, including two recent budget entrants, Breeze and Avelo.

If approved, the merger would be the first among the nation's airlines since Alaska Airlines announced it would acquire Virgin America in 2016. Before that, American Airlines and US Airways announced their intent to combine operations in 2013, which created the world's largest air carrier.

"This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive, low-fare competitor that will better serve guests, expand career opportunities for our team members and create value for our shareholders," said Ted Christie, chief executive of Spirit Airlines. "Together, we will democratize air travel even further."

When combined, the new airline would be able to offer more than 1,000 daily flights to more than 145 destinations in 19 countries, the carriers said. The two said the merger would deliver $1 billion in annual consumer savings and add 10,000 direct jobs, in addition to "thousands of additional jobs" at the companies' business partners.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration is taking a closer look at consolidation in a number of industries. Last year, the Justice Department, which will review the potential merger, filed suit challenging an alliance between American and JetBlue that allows the carriers to sell each other's seats on selected flights in the Northeast.

The Justice Department had no comment on Monday's merger announcement. The department initially opposed the merger between American and US Airways but dropped its opposition in exchange for concessions, including the relinquishing of some slots at Reagan National Airport to other carriers.

Henry Harteveldt, an aviation analyst with Atmosphere Research, said the circumstances around the proposed Spirit-Frontier merger might not elicit a challenge from the Justice Department because neither carrier is a dominant presence at any one airport.

"They might ask them to give back certain things, although I think they would be hard-pressed to do so," he said. "These are airlines that are fighting to get in, in some cases, to airports, and have to limit their air service at certain airports because they just can't get the gates."

The Transportation Department said in a statement that it was informed Monday morning of the proposed merger and would provide assistance to the Justice Department as appropriate. In addition to regulatory approval, Spirit and Frontier will have to renegotiate contracts with their respective unions, which were notified of the deal Monday. Pilots at both airlines are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, while the flight attendants for both are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents more than 4,600 flight attendants at Spirit and 2,900 at Frontier, said its support for the deal would depend on its effects on members.

Executives for the two carriers said they expect the deal to close in the second half of this year if it meets various conditions, including a regulatory review process and approval by Spirit shareholders. Frontier's controlling stockholder already has approved the transaction and related issuance of shares of Frontier common stock.

Information for this article was contributed by Niraj Chokshi of The New York Times.