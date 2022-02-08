Sportwashing genocide

"China has done everything it can for me, and what is left for me to do now is to train hard and bring glory to the country."

-- Dinigeer Yilamujiang, as quoted by the Communist Party-run Xinjiang Daily

Much as we might want sport to be a safe space insulated from politics, some realities should be marked. The Winter Olympics nobody cares about or wanted kicked off last week with a cynical gesture of tokenism when the Chinese government chose cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang as one of two members of their Olympic team to take part in the torch-lighting ceremony.

Before she was chosen for the ceremony, Yilamujiang, a 20-year-old from the northwest region of Xinjiang, was about as obscure as an Olympic athlete can be to Americans who might tune in to watch figure skating every four years.

But she was a something of a rising star. Although she originally trained as a distance runner and only decided to concentrate on skiing while in high school, in 2019 she became the first Chinese medalist in a Fédération Internationale de Ski-sanctioned event when she finished second in a preliminary race. A day after she helped light the cauldron in Beijing, she finished 43rd out of 65 racers in the 7.5 meter skiathlon.

People who follow the sport say she finished about where they expected her to. Good job, Dinigeer.

In contravention of IOC rules, she and other Chinese athletes were whisked away after the race before passing through the compulsory "mixed zone" where journalists could ask them questions.

But "News From China," a government-sponsored operation, posted a 10-second video of what it said was Yilamujiang's extended family busting into "tears of pride" as they watched a television broadcast of her lighting the cauldron. Another video featured her mother, praising Xi Jinping's government: "Thanks to the country for giving my daughter such an important mission."

What was that mission? Yilamujiang wasn't chosen to light the cauldron because she's an up-and-coming face of Chinese sport; she was chosen because she's the only ethnic Uighur, from the province of Xinjiang, competing for China in the games.

Xinjiang--formally known as the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region--is remote and mountainous, bordering Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, and feels very far away from Beijing. (In old textbooks it's sometimes called Chinese Turkistan.)

Most of the Uighurs are Muslim. And most of the world agrees that, since 2014, the Chinese government under Xi Jinping has been pursuing a course of "genocidal persecution" against the Uighurs. An estimated million Uighurs are incarcerated in forced labor ("re-education") camps. Uighur women have been forcibly sterilized. Children have been separated from their parents. Thousands of mosques have been destroyed.

You probably know this. Or at least you know it's been reported. And that the U.S. and 10 other nations have reacted to this, the largest-scale detention of ethnic and religious minorities since World War II, with something they're calling a diplomatic boycott of these games. They've sent their athletes, but they won't send their bureaucrats. That'll show 'em.

Xi Jinping says this is all nonsense. The Uighurs are fine, just fine. Look, didn't we just trot one out for the opening ceremonies? Big fan of Dinigeer Yilamujiang, by the way. She can do the skate skiing as well as the classic skiing. She only finished six minutes behind that Norwegian lady. We'll get 'em next time.

Mark Adams, director of communications for the International Olympic Committee, an institution with about as much moral credibility as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, chimed in that the IOC thought it was "a lovely idea" to include Yilamujiang in the opening ceremony.

We would do well to remember that it's always 1936 somewhere. That was the year Hitler invited the world to Berlin to observe the physical and spiritual superiority of the Aryan ideal, and my father-in-law's high school classmate Jesse Owens stuck it in his ear.

To prepare for that Olympics, Hitler and his goons did some housekeeping--they suspended publication of the antisemitic newspaper "Der Sturmer" for the duration of the games, took down all the Juden Raus! signs along the major highways, and "convinced" one of the world's best fencers, Helene Mayer, to return from her self-imposed exile in southern California to once more compete for the Fatherland.

Mayer, who had won a gold medal for Germany in the 1928 Olympics, was the daughter of a Jewish doctor and a Lutheran. While some accounts say she was raised in a secular home and didn't consider herself Jewish, her birth certificate said she was. So after Hitler came to power, the anti-Jewish laws affected her, despite her nickname as the "blonde braided Valkyrie." Her fencing club expelled her. Her work-study program was canceled.

So the greatest fencer in history (according to Sports Illustrated) finished fifth in the the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles (two hours before her final matches, she found out her boyfriend had died in a military training exercise back home in Germany). She didn't return to Germany. She enrolled in college, studying law, with hopes of becoming a diplomat.

Then the Nazis called.

We don't know what the deal was. But Mayer went back to fence for Hitler. She still had family in Germany, two brothers in the camps. Maybe she was coerced. A filmmaker who made a documentary about her believes she missed the spotlight; she was simply selfish. She wrote the Nazis saying she'd join the German team if they restored her to full citizenship, but they never responded. Inaction can be a tool of diplomacy.

Did she jump, or was she pushed? We don't know. She wasn't greeted as a hero. Goebbels instructed the press not to bring up her inconvenient ancestry or mention her hopes for gold.

She lost in the final to Hungarian Ilone Elek (whose father was also Jewish). Mayer settled for a silver medal, and on a bright August afternoon in Berlin, stood on a podium and gave a Nazi salute. This was de rigeur for all German athletes who medaled.

Afterwards, she went back to California and was U.S. champion for nine of the next 10 years. She didn't like talking about Berlin. In 1952, she married a former Nazi and went home to Germany. She died of cancer the next year. She was 42.

The photograph of Mayer throwing that Nazi salute is famous; it is her legacy. Today, she's widely considered a contemptible opportunist and a pawn, but I wonder if she perceived much choice. Eugen and Ludwig, her brothers, survived the war in labor camps.

I wonder if Dinigeer Yilamujiang has any siblings.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.